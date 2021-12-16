Lyric Fest Presents YIDDISHE NIGHTINGALE, A Short History Of The American Yiddish Theater
Featuring Zalmen Mlotek, Cantor Elizabeth Shammash, and Cantor Thom King.
Lyric Fest presents three performances of Yiddishe Nightingale, a special concert on the history of the American Yiddish Theater, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, PA; Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00pm at Adath Israel in Merion Station, PA; and Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:00pm at Beth El Congregation in Baltimore, MD.
Featured in this unique hour-long program is a showcase of fascinating repertoire that hails from the Ashkenazi traditions of many Central European countries-all kept alive and re-envisioned here in America. Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of the award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York City, will host from the piano, while mezzo-soprano and Cantor Elizabeth Shammash and baritone and Cantor Thom King share in song and story. Supertitles with song translations will be displayed during the performances.
"Lyric Fest is excited to return again to our shorter weekday concert offerings, designed to get a little music into the work week. This one is brimming with fun and history," says Artistic Director Suzanne DuPlantis. "Yiddish song for some is a part of their family traditions, and for others this world of song will be completely new. We're expecting this concert to delight both these groups, with its old-world flair and modern twists!"
Lyric Fest's 2021-22 season continues with The Song Catcher on April 9 and 10, 2022 at 3:00pm, featuring Cree Carrico, Devony Smith, Jean Bernard Cerin, Steven Brennfleck, Laura Ward, Charlotte Blake Alston, and instrumentalists from Orchestra 2001; Anything Goes on May 17 and 18, 2022 at 7:00pm, featuring Randall Scarlata, Suzanne DuPlantis, and Laura Ward; and The Art of Song on June 3, 2022 at 7:30pm, featuring Justine Aronson, Gilda Lyons, Elisa Sutherland, Meg Bragle, James Reese, Steven Eddy, Laura Ward, and Michael Brofman.
Yiddishe Nightingale
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00pm
The Academy of Vocal Arts | 1920 Spruce St | Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: $25
Link: https://lyricfest.org/tickets/
Yiddishe Nightingale
Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00pm
Adath Israel | 250 N Highland Ave | Merion Station, PA 19066
Tickets: $25
Link: https://lyricfest.org/tickets/
Yiddishe Nightingale
Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:00pm
Beth El Congregation | 8101 Park Heights Ave | Baltimore, MD 21208
Tickets: $25
Link: https://lyricfest.org/tickets/
Program:
Nign Rumshinsky
Zalmen Mlotek, narrator throughout
The Genesis of Yiddish theater
O Brider gist arayn (Z couple of phrases)
Abraham Goldfaden
Rozhinkes mit Mandlen
Gekumen iz di Tzayt from Bar Kochba
The Dream of America
Shlof mayn Kind, Sholom Aleichem lullaby
Amerike Hurrah far unkl Sem
Lebn zol Columbus
O Ellis Island
Lozt Arayn
Vatch Your Step
Elimelekh/Alexanders Ragtime Band
Shloymele Malkele
The Pains of Leave-taking
A Brivele der Mamen
Tangoes
Ikh vel Vartn Oyf Dir
Oygn
Mayn Yiddishe Maydele
Makh tzu dayn Eygelekh
Finale
Du Shaynst vi di Zin
If I Were a Rich Man
Bay Mir Bistu Shayn
Performers:
Zalmen Mlotek, host and piano
Cantor Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano
Cantor Thom King, baritone