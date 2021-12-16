Lyric Fest Presents YIDDISHE NIGHTINGALE, A Short History Of The American Yiddish Theater

Lyric Fest presents three performances of Yiddishe Nightingale, a special concert on the history of the American Yiddish Theater, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, PA; Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00pm at Adath Israel in Merion Station, PA; and Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:00pm at Beth El Congregation in Baltimore, MD.

Featured in this unique hour-long program is a showcase of fascinating repertoire that hails from the Ashkenazi traditions of many Central European countries-all kept alive and re-envisioned here in America. Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of the award-winning National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York City, will host from the piano, while mezzo-soprano and Cantor Elizabeth Shammash and baritone and Cantor Thom King share in song and story. Supertitles with song translations will be displayed during the performances.

"Lyric Fest is excited to return again to our shorter weekday concert offerings, designed to get a little music into the work week. This one is brimming with fun and history," says Artistic Director Suzanne DuPlantis. "Yiddish song for some is a part of their family traditions, and for others this world of song will be completely new. We're expecting this concert to delight both these groups, with its old-world flair and modern twists!"

Lyric Fest's 2021-22 season continues with The Song Catcher on April 9 and 10, 2022 at 3:00pm, featuring Cree Carrico, Devony Smith, Jean Bernard Cerin, Steven Brennfleck, Laura Ward, Charlotte Blake Alston, and instrumentalists from Orchestra 2001; Anything Goes on May 17 and 18, 2022 at 7:00pm, featuring Randall Scarlata, Suzanne DuPlantis, and Laura Ward; and The Art of Song on June 3, 2022 at 7:30pm, featuring Justine Aronson, Gilda Lyons, Elisa Sutherland, Meg Bragle, James Reese, Steven Eddy, Laura Ward, and Michael Brofman.

Yiddishe Nightingale

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00pm

The Academy of Vocal Arts | 1920 Spruce St | Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tickets: $25

Link: https://lyricfest.org/tickets/

Yiddishe Nightingale

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 7:00pm

Adath Israel | 250 N Highland Ave | Merion Station, PA 19066

Tickets: $25

Link: https://lyricfest.org/tickets/

Yiddishe Nightingale

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:00pm

Beth El Congregation | 8101 Park Heights Ave | Baltimore, MD 21208

Tickets: $25

Link: https://lyricfest.org/tickets/

Program:

Nign Rumshinsky

Zalmen Mlotek, narrator throughout

The Genesis of Yiddish theater

O Brider gist arayn (Z couple of phrases)

Abraham Goldfaden

Rozhinkes mit Mandlen

Gekumen iz di Tzayt from Bar Kochba

The Dream of America

Shlof mayn Kind, Sholom Aleichem lullaby

Amerike Hurrah far unkl Sem

Lebn zol Columbus

O Ellis Island

Lozt Arayn

Vatch Your Step

Elimelekh/Alexanders Ragtime Band

Shloymele Malkele

The Pains of Leave-taking

A Brivele der Mamen

Tangoes

Ikh vel Vartn Oyf Dir

Oygn

Mayn Yiddishe Maydele

Makh tzu dayn Eygelekh

Finale

Du Shaynst vi di Zin

If I Were a Rich Man

Bay Mir Bistu Shayn

Performers:

Zalmen Mlotek, host and piano

Cantor Elizabeth Shammash, mezzo-soprano

Cantor Thom King, baritone