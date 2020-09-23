Led Blimpie Returns to the Stage With Socially-Distanced Show at Milo The Meeting House

Led Blimpie will perform on October 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Powerhouse performer, Thor Fields and his renowned Led Zep tribute band, LED BLIMPIE rise like a phoenix.

Returning to the stage within social-distancing guidelines, Led Blimpie will perform Friday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. at Milo The Meeting House, 7165 Germantown Ave. in Philadelphia, PA.

Thor Fields spent his formative years on Broadway television and film. He appeared in musicals with luminaries like Richard Burton, Yul Brenner, and Angela Lansbury, but he always heard the call of another kind of music ... Led Zeppelin.

Fields with renowned fine artist, Jeff Koons.

Now, he is founder and guitarist of "Led Blimpie" a premier band tributing the classic rock band. The name, a clever homage to the band, refers to the famed New York City eatery, which itself refers to a Blimp; an airship, very similar to a dirigible or a Zeppelin. While organizing the band he searched for a name, then he happened to walk past the old Blimpie Sandwich shop on 55th & 8th (near his apartment) and the rest is history.

Also known for the artwork that promotes their shows, Led Blimpie parodies the classic Zeppelin artwork, substituting an enormous sandwich for the doomed dirigible.

Instantly recognizable and hilarious to most Zeppelin fans, the parodies allude to a number of things: epicurean, phallic and avian.

Their album, "A Tribute to Led Zeppelin from Hell's Kitchen" (released in 2014) is a favorite and available on Youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mc1XS_CTAi9OY1QhA39LwDM0KF5AcnOog

When asked about what makes Led Blimpie special, Thor replied ""For me, it's about sharing an epic experience with the audience. The music, the artwork, the historic roots and inspirations, the mystery and allegory of it all." Thor takes pains to make sure his fans know he's faithful to the originals, "The fans have seen all the tribute bands already. They know every single note and every word of every song. What I try to do is channel an energy and an excitement that they have not seen yet."

Returning to the stage within social-distancing guidelines, Led Blimpie will perform Friday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. at Milo The Meeting House, 7165 Germantown Ave. in Philadelphia, PA.

Learn more about Thor and Led Blimpie at

https://www.ledblimpie.com/band-facts

https://thorfields.com/bio

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXXLLm8_fHr0jbxLECZ2LA?view_as=subscriber

Thor and his wife, cabaret chanteuse, Julia Reyburn, are forming a non-profit corporation Empowering artists and non-artists to make a difference in peoples lives by creating meaningful art and sharing their humanity. https://concretehaven.com/

READ about ARISE in Words4Music featuring music by Fields and Reyburn and produced by Jessica Jennings, Thor's step-sister. https://words4musicblog.wordpress.com/2020/08/04/678/

