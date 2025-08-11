Kathryn Grody to Premiere THE UNEXPECTED 3RD At People's Light This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



People's Light will kick off its 2025/26 season with the world premiere of The Unexpected 3rd: A Radical, Rollicking Rumination on the Optimism of Staying Alive, a raw, poetic and darkly funny solo show by Obie Award-winning actor and writer Kathryn Grody. Running September 17 through October 19, 2025, this powerful new work invites audiences into Grody's intimate reflections on aging, identity and staying true to one's self – no matter what the world expects of you.

Following sold-out readings at the 2024 Kiln New Works Festival at People's Light, The Unexpected 3rd returns to the theatre that helped spark its development, now taking center stage as the season opener.

Directed by acclaimed regional theatre director and Grody's longtime friend and collaborator Timothy Near, the production playfully blurs the line between personal monologue and theatrical memoir, inviting audiences of all generations to reflect on what it means to grow older in a culture obsessed with staying young. At its core, The Unexpected 3rd is a dynamic and real-time contemplation of a universal question: What happens when you're no longer who you were but not yet someone else?

The Unexpected 3rd runs September 17 – October 19, 2025 on the Steinbright Stage at People's Light located in Malvern, Pa.

Additional programming includes:

AfterWORDS | Post-Performance - You'll want to unpack this one. Right after select performances, stay for a post-show discussion moderated by People's Light staff, often joined by members of the cast or creative team. You can bring your thoughts and questions, or just sit back and listen. Please check the website for event dates.

Access Dates | Tuesday, September 23, 7 p.m. | Wednesday, October 8, 2 p.m. - To expand access to our work, we offer half-price Access Dates throughout the season. The discount is automatic for these performances, no promo code required.

Accessible Performance: Relaxed, Described & Signed | Sunday, October 5 at 2 p.m. - Join us for a welcoming and inclusive performance experience designed to make everyone feel at home. This Accessible Performance features three supportive services: Relaxed Performance: A judgment-free, “shush-free” environment where traditional theatre rules are relaxed. Audience members are welcome to move around, make noise or take breaks as needed. Audio Description: Headsets provide live, narrated commentary on key visual elements of the performance, woven seamlessly with the dialogue for blind and low-vision audience members. American Sign Language (ASL) Interpretation: Provided by Hands UP Productions, ASL interpreters bring the performance to life for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members.

