GOBLIN MARKET Will Debut in the Randall Theater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 19th century British poet Christina Rossetti is immortalized by her most famous work, Goblin Market. Now, a musical based on her life, and most recognized poem, is being produced by Temple Theaters, supported by Temple's George & Joy Abbott Center for Musical Theater and launched by members of Temple's Musical Theater Collaboration MFA program.

Very likely the only degree program of its kind, the MFA in Musical Theater Collaboration at Temple pairs MFA students in book writing, composing and theater direction together to create brand-new musical theater productions.

The first of two of these productions in 2025 is Goblin Market, from creative team Dylan Cole, Brandi Underwood, and Jesse Hampsch, which will perform at the Randall Theater (2020 N 13th st, Philadelphia PA) March 21st - 23rd.

"My first encounter with Goblin Market came when my collaborator, composer Jesse Hampsch, introduced me to the poem," said director Dylan Cole. "While I was familiar with Christina Rossetti's name, I was more acquainted with the work of her brother, Dante Rossetti, and the Pre-Raphaelite art movement...The poem's vivid imagery and its complex, controversial interpretations immediately captured my attention, and I thought it would work beautifully on stage."

The musical centers on 19th-century London, where poet Christina Rossetti and her two brothers navigate financial hardship and the loss of their father. At the same time, Christina struggles to break through the male-dominated art world while dealing with her own writer's block. A dark romantic myth begins to manifest when tragedy strikes a newfound love.

Director Cole goes on to say, "The poem's theatricality and imagination have been a huge source of inspiration for me. It's been amazing to have it as a reference throughout the process of developing our musical, always providing new ideas when I need a spark. Goblin Market has encouraged me to uncover deeper layers in seemingly simple narratives and to truly appreciate the beauty of love and sacrifice."

Comments