EgoPo Presents Lawrence Theatre Company's Newest Play THREE OG's In a One-Night Virtual Reading

EgoPo's 2020-21 season continues with a presentation of Lawrence Theatre Company's newest play, Three OG's, as a live, virtual reading at 8pm on January 22nd, 2021. Written by Lawrence Theatre Company's founder, Derrell Lawrence, Three OG's stars John Canada Terrell, Brian Anthony Wilson and Lawrence's Artistic Director, Damien J. Wallace, who is also EgoPo's season Artist-in-Residence. Lawrence Theatre Company, founded in 2018, is Philadelphia's theater for emerging black stories. Registration for this event is required with a suggested contribution of $25. All proceeds support Lawrence Theatre Company's ongoing new play development.

About Three OG's

Journey down memory lane on a hot summer day with the Three OG's as they reminisce about their 60-plus years of friendship: childhood, the Vietnam War, the fight against racial discrimination, and each of their unique life's journeys. Three OG's looks at the highs and lows of being an African American man in 20th century America. Enjoy the Three OG's as they sit outside their South Philly apartment wrapping you in their lives.

Starring as the three titular OG's, Lawrence Theatre has lined up a powerhouse trio: John Canada Terrell has appeared in more than 40 films, including Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It and Mo' Better Blues, Robert Townsend's The Five Heartbeats, and Reggie Hudlin's Boomerang, and produced the award-winning 2004 comedy White Men Can't Rap. He is also an active member of the New York theater community, including the Afro-American Theater Company, Hadley Players, the Frank Silvera's Writer's Workshop, Roundabout Theater Conservatory, the Actor's Studio Film Workshop, and the Billie Holiday Theater Ensemble. Damien J. Wallace is EgoPo's Artist-in-Residence this season, most recently seen in Underground. He has previously performed with EgoPo in Buried Child and Master Harold and the Boys. He is also the Artistic Director of Lawrence Theatre Company, EgoPo's season producing partner. Apart from his extensive work in the August Wilson century cycle, he has notably appeared in Philadelphia Theatre Company and People's Light's productions of Sweat and the Arden Theatre Company's productions of The Bluest Eye and The Legend of Georgia McBride. Brian Anthony Wilson is a film and television actor whose career began with the 1997 film, The Postman. Since then, he has appeared in several series including Blue Bloods, Law and Order, The Wire, Hack, Sopranos, and the film White Men Can't Rap. As a native Philadelphian, he has performed with the Arden Theatre Company in their Barrymore Award-winning production of Gem of the Ocean, and most recently paired with Jennifer Childs to create Patsy's Block Party for 1812 Productions' digital programming.

Three OG's will be a one-night special event, streaming live online on Friday, January 22nd at 8pm-EST. A Q&A immediately follows the performance. Registration is required with a $25 Suggested Donation. All proceeds support Lawrence Theatre Company. You can register online at www.egopo.org/three-ogs. For more information, visit www.egopo.org/isolations or www.egopo.org/three-ogs or call 267-273-1414.

DETAILS:

Single Tickets: $25 Suggested Donation

Where: On your computer screen and other devices

When: January 22nd, 2021 at 8pm

Production Team

Writer, Director and LTC Founder: Derrell Lawrence

LTC Artistic Director: Damien J. Wallace

EgoPo Associate Producer: Dane Eissler

EgoPo Managing Director: Katrina Foy

EgoPo Artistic Director: Lane Savadove

Cast: John Canada Terrell

Damien J. Wallace

Brian Anthony Wilson