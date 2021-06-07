Comedian John Crist Announces Dates For His 2021 JOHN CRIST: FRESH CUTS COMEDY TOUR

John Crist announced today his 2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour that will have John embarking on a 100-show tour all over the country. The tour will kick-off September 23 in Augusta, GA. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 9 at 10am and will go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10am local time.

"The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we've ever done. It's been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny," says John. "I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside, in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter."

John Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, four million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Widely known for viral videos like "Honest Football Coach," "Every Parent at Disney," "Brands that need to be CANCELLED" plus hundreds more. Crist would still tell you that his live show is better than any of his videos.

In 2019, Crist made Pollstar's Top 100 Global Tours list, with over 197,000 tickets sold for his "Human Being Tour." He held the designation for four consecutive weeks, charting as high as #28. Crist's comedy has been featured on ESPN, The Today Show, HLN, US Weekly, USA Today, SiriusXM, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Cracked, and even The Golf Channel. Crist's 2016 debut comedy special, I Got Questions is available now on Amazon Prime, DirecTV and Spotify.

For more dates and info: www.johncristcomedy.com



JOHN CRIST: FRESH CUTS COMEDY TOUR

September 23, 2021 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium

September 24, 2021 Melbourne, FL King Center

September 25, 2021 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 7, 2021 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

October 8, 2021 Poughkeepsie, NY MJN Convention Center

October 9, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall

October 10, 2021 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

October 14, 2021 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

October 15, 2021 Evansville, IN Old National Events Plaza

October 16, 2021 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

October 17, 2021 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre

October 21, 2021 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center

October 22, 2021 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

October 23, 2021 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

October 24, 2021 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre

November 4, 2021 Richmond, VA Altria Theater at Dominion Energy Center

November 5, 2021 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

November 6, 2021 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 7, 2021 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

November 11, 2021 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 12, 2021 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

November 13, 2021 North Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC

November 14, 2021 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

November 18, 2021 Tupelo, MS BancorpSouth Arena

November 19, 2021 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall

November 20, 2021 Little Rock, AR Robinson Performance Hall

November 21, 2021 Baton Rouge, LA Performing Arts Theatre

December 2, 2021 Fort Smith, AR Fort Smith Convention Center

December 3, 2021 Shreveport, LA Strand Theatre

December 4 2021 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

December 5, 2021 Paducah, KY Carson Center

December 9, 2021 Kansas City, MO Kansas City Music Hall

December 10, 2021 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

December 11, 2021 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

December 12, 2021 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Hammons Hall