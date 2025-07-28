Chris Davis Brings THE PRESENTED to Philadelphia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Golden Age of Theater has ended: grants canceled, theaters shuttered, universities gone bankrupt. Amongst the wrecked landscape comes The Presented. First performed in Philly Fringe 2018, and later Edinburgh 2019, Chris Davis’ The Presented has been updated to address the challenges of making art in 2025 asking: where do we go from here?

The Presented follows Chris, a struggling artist working concessions at a movie theater, who finds himself spiraling into a surreal subconscious journey triggered (naturally) by popping popcorn. On his quest to confront artistic failure and doubt, Chris meets a parade of strange and compelling characters: a disgraced 19th-century actress, a volatile fringe producer, and a very large bear, among others. With wit, physicality, and an always theatrical flair, Davis explores what it means to be a “chosen” artist in today’s world - and why that pursuit might drive you to madness.

Running approximately 50 minutes, The Presented is a genre-bending, laugh-out-loud examination of rejection, ambition, and the darkly funny terrain of the creative mind. Whether you're a fellow artist or just someone who's ever dared to dream big, this show will resonate… and possibly convince you to choose a more stable career.

Chris Davis (actor/writer) is a writer and performer residing in Philadelphia, PA. His solo shows have toured throughout the United States and Europe. Last year his show The 40-Year-Old Ballerino sold out it’s Fringe run. This December he will present his hit show One-Man Nutcracker for the sixth straight year in Philadelphia.