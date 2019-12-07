BWW Review: THE NUTCRACKER at Academy Of Music

Philadelphia -- The Pennsylvania Ballet's performance of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, with George Ballanchine's choreography and Artistic Director Angel Corella's staging, allows all the elements to come together to reinforce an annual holiday tradition for many Philadelphians. Exquisite costumes, rich sound from a full orchestra, amazing sets and the assistance of a bunch of kids from local dance schools all work together to bring this classic tale to life for audiences. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal on opening night. For more ticket information and showtimes, click here - http://paballet.org/programs/nutcracker/





