BWW Review: PHILADELPHIA BALLET PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

The Nutcracker is a yearly labor of love for many dancers, but never more so than this year for Artistic Director Angel Corella and his dancers. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the newly named Philadelphia Ballet returns to the main stage at the Academy of Music Theater on the Kimmel Campus in Center City.

The classic holiday production opened Friday night for its annual holiday run. Take a look at Broadway World's extensive view of the final dress rehearsal Friday afternoon. For more information about tickets and showtimes, visit the Philadelphia Ballet's website at https://philadelphiaballet.org/2021-2022-season/nutcracker/