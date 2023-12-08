Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Get a first look!

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors Photo 2 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
Tony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year Photo 3 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Tchaikovsky's classic The Nutcracker isn't just a holiday tradition for the Philadelphia Ballet, but a chance to show off the depth the company has from the staging by Artistic Director Angel Corella all the way to the intricate and elaborate costume designs of Judanna Lynn. The sets are rich and captivating and tell the story of Clara and her Prince in a way that always engages youthful audiences creating memories that last a lifetime.

The Philadelphia Ballet will perform the Ballanchine choreography for The Nutcracker 31 times this holiday season on the stage at The Academy of Music in Center City. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal, featuring the opening night cast with Sydney Dolan and Sterling Baca as the Sugarplum Fair and her Cavalier Prince, Mayara Piniero as Dewdrop, Russell Ducker as Mother Ginger, Oksana Maslova as Coffee, Thays Golz as Marzipan, Nayara Lopes and Jack Thomas in Hot Chocolate, Ashton Roxander in Tea, Jack Sprance in Candy Canes, Charles Askegard as Herr Drosselmeier, and Pau Pujol as the Mouse King.

For tickets and show information visit the company's website - Click Here

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Ring in 2024 With Tiny Dynamites HAPPY (EARLY BIRD) NEW YEAR Photo
Ring in 2024 With Tiny Dynamite's HAPPY (EARLY BIRD) NEW YEAR

If you like your theatrical experiences effervescent, and your New Year's Eve celebrations wrapped up before the ball drops at midnight, Tiny Dynamite's newest offering is the ideal way to ring in 2024.

2
Esperanza Celebrates The Grand Opening of Galería Esperanza, Showcasing Latin Arts Photo
Esperanza Celebrates The Grand Opening of Galería Esperanza, Showcasing Latin Arts and Culture

Esperanza has announced the grand opening of Galería Esperanza, a brand-new art gallery situated on its main campus in the heart of Hunting Park, Philadelphia.

3
The Curtis Institute Of Music Unveils Updates For 2023–24 Season: Time To Discover Photo
The Curtis Institute Of Music Unveils Updates For 2023–24 Season: Time To Discover

The Curtis Institute of Music announces updates for the 2023-24 season, featuring newly commissioned works and tributes to composers George Lewis and Ned Rorem.

4
P!NK Adds Summer Carnival Stadium 2024 Tour Dates Photo
P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates

The 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off on August 10th at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO, and includes a return to her hometown of Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Miami's loanDepot park on November 23.The tour will feature special guest Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support across all dates.

From This Author - Scott Serio

Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of MusicPhotos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music
Review: BALLETX IN BRYN MAWR at Goodhart HallReview: BALLETX IN BRYN MAWR at Goodhart Hall
Photos: Bizet's CARMEN at The Academy Of MusicPhotos: Bizet's CARMEN at The Academy Of Music
Photos: Go Inside FORWARD MOTION at Perelman TheaterPhotos: Go Inside FORWARD MOTION at Perelman Theater

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)Tracker
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
Larry & Raven ♦ A Mentalist Couple in Philadelphia Larry & Raven ♦ A Mentalist Couple
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (1/13-1/13)
The Lehman Trilogy in Philadelphia The Lehman Trilogy
Arden Theatre Company (3/07-4/07)
Negro Ensemble Company: Zooman and the Sign in Philadelphia Negro Ensemble Company: Zooman and the Sign
Harold Prince Theatre (2/15-2/18)
The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon in Philadelphia The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
Forge Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning in Philadelphia Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning
Harold Prince Theatre (3/01-3/01)
Skellig in Philadelphia Skellig
Temple Theaters (2/08-2/10)
Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in Philadelphia Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Walnut Street Theatre (1/09-2/04)
Family Magic Show in Philadelphia Family Magic Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (1/06-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You