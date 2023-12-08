Photos: Philadelphia Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER at The Academy Of Music

Tchaikovsky's classic The Nutcracker isn't just a holiday tradition for the Philadelphia Ballet, but a chance to show off the depth the company has from the staging by Artistic Director Angel Corella all the way to the intricate and elaborate costume designs of Judanna Lynn. The sets are rich and captivating and tell the story of Clara and her Prince in a way that always engages youthful audiences creating memories that last a lifetime.

The Philadelphia Ballet will perform the Ballanchine choreography for The Nutcracker 31 times this holiday season on the stage at The Academy of Music in Center City. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal, featuring the opening night cast with Sydney Dolan and Sterling Baca as the Sugarplum Fair and her Cavalier Prince, Mayara Piniero as Dewdrop, Russell Ducker as Mother Ginger, Oksana Maslova as Coffee, Thays Golz as Marzipan, Nayara Lopes and Jack Thomas in Hot Chocolate, Ashton Roxander in Tea, Jack Sprance in Candy Canes, Charles Askegard as Herr Drosselmeier, and Pau Pujol as the Mouse King.

For tickets and show information visit the company's website - Click Here