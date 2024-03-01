Review: GISELLE at The Academy Of Music

Philadelphia -- It isn't a secret that Philadelphia Ballet Artistic Director Angel Corella loves the ballet his dancers are performing for the next two weeks. "Tomorrow @philadelphiaballet opens my Giselle at the @academymusicphl. Everyone looks fabulous, you shouldn’t miss it," Corella wrote on social media of the classic romantic ballet that debuted in Paris in 1841.

It is one of he most oft-performed ballets and is considered my many to be one of the most difficult to dance. The choreography has remained relatively untouched across the decades, based on stagings by the legendary Marius Petipa, but Corella is not shy about making a classic his own, with his own choreography.

As fans have come to expect, Corella's Giselle is nothing short of stunning. He was correct with his post on socials. It shouldn't be missed. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look the Philadelphia Ballet's Giselle. Click the link HERE for more information about show times and ticket information.