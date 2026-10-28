A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE PLAY to Return to Bristol Riverside Theatre

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This holiday season, Bristol Riverside Theatre is inviting audiences to rediscover the laughter, nostalgia, and heartwarming magic of A Christmas Story: The Play, returning December 1, 2026, through January 3, 2027. Directed by BRT Co-Producing Director Amy Kaissar, this festive family favorite brings the beloved holiday film to life on stage, complete with unforgettable characters, hilarious mishaps, and one very determined boy's Christmas wish.

After a nearly sold-out run in 2023, A Christmas Story: The Play returns as part of BRT's 40th Anniversary Season, offering audiences another chance to experience the holiday classic that has delighted generations.

Set in 1940s Indiana, A Christmas Story: The Play follows young Ralphie Parker, whose Christmas wish list has just one item at the top: an official Red Ryder BB gun. But between his mother's warnings that he'll shoot his eye out, his father's ongoing battle with the family furnace, a notoriously fragile leg lamp, and the everyday adventures of childhood, Ralphie's quest for the perfect present is anything but simple.

Filled with memorable moments from the iconic film, A Christmas Story: The Play captures the humor, warmth, and wonderfully chaotic traditions that make the holidays so special. From playground bullies and triple-dog dares to family dinners gone hilariously wrong, the production celebrates the magic of childhood and the memories that stay with us long after the decorations come down.

The cast features Richard B. Watson as adult Ralph, Jennie Eisenhower as Mother, Tom Souhrada as the Old Man, Demetria Joyce Bailey as Miss Shields, and Greyson Chapman as young Ralphie Parker.

The production also features an ensemble of young performers, with several roles shared by actors appearing on alternating performance dates. Owen Galarza plays Flick (and understudies Ralphie), while Jaerell Young takes on the role of Schwartz. Sharing the roles of Esther Jane are Amelia Pezza and Evelyn Fetterman, while Nora Bernstein and Olivia Mack alternate as Helen. Carson O'Neil and Kent Weiss share the role of Scut Farkas, and Benny O'Brien and Weston Slattery alternate as Ralphie's younger brother, Randy. Rounding out the children's ensemble are William Vazquez, who understudies Schwartz, and Sheamus Gleeson, who understudies Flick

Under the direction of Amy Kaissar, the creative team brings Ralphie's nostalgic world to life with scenic design by Yoshi Tanokura, lighting design by Eva (Xuewei) Hu (with original lighting design by Xotchil Musser), costume design by Linda Bee Stockton, and sound design by Damien Figueras.

Written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, and Bob Clark, and based on Shepherd's book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, A Christmas Story has become a cherished part of the holiday season. Its mix of laugh-out-loud comedy, recognizable family moments, and timeless holiday spirit makes it a perfect outing for audiences of all ages.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 07 Hrs 00 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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