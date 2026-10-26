HOLIDAY INN to Play Bucks County Playhouse This Holiday Season

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bucks County Playhouse will present Irving Berlin's “Holiday Inn,” the heartwarming Broadway musical inspired by the beloved film, November 19 through January 3. Featuringdance numbers, a charming romantic story and more than 20 of Irving Berlin's most celebrated songs, the production will be a festive theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

“Holiday Inn” is co-directed by Nick Corley and Shea Sullivan, with choreography by Sullivan. Both directors return to Bucks County Playhouse, where Corley previously served as associate director of Candace Bushnell's “Is There Still Sex in the City?” and directed the Playhouse's 2023 production of “Tommy & Me.” Sullivan, who directed and choreographed this fall's “Rock of Ages,” also helmed the Playhouse productions of “Leader of the Pack” and “Last of the Red Hot Mamas.” Her additional credits include “Frozen” at Paper Mill Playhouse and the Off-Broadway productions of “R.R.R.E.D.,” “Neurosis,” “Polkadots” and “Pageant!”

Featuring a treasure trove of Irving Berlin favorites, including “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Heat Wave,” “Cheek to Cheek” and the biggest-selling holiday song of all time, “White Christmas,” “Holiday Inn” celebrates the joy of the holidays — and the magic of music and dance throughout the year.

The Playhouse's production of “Holiday Inn” will be dedicated to the memory of acclaimed Broadway scenic designer Anna Louizos, who designed the show's original Broadway premiere in 2016. A beloved member of the Bucks County Playhouse family and its Artist Council, Louizos designed 18 productions at the Playhouse over more than a decade, most recently this summer's “South Pacific.” Her extraordinary artistry and longstanding connection to the Playhouse make this dedication especially meaningful. Louizos was the spouse and longtime partner of former Playhouse Executive Producer Robyn Goodman.

When song-and-dance man Jim Hardy leaves the bright lights of show business behind for a quieter life in Connecticut, he discovers that his farmhouse might be the perfect setting for an entirely new kind of entertainment. His idea: transform the property into a country inn that opens only on holidays. But when an old show-business partner returns and romance complicates his plans, Jim discovers that love, friendship and a little theatrical magic can make every day worth celebrating.

Eric William Morris (Broadway's “King Kong”) stars as Jim Hardy, the song-and-dance man who trades the spotlight for a Connecticut farmhouse. Luke Hawkins (Broadway's “Xanadu,” Harry Connick Jr.'s “A Tribute to Cole Porter”) plays his former performing partner Ted Hanover. Hawkins has also appeared as a tap soloist at Carnegie Hall and toured internationally with Connick.

Deanna Cudjoe (Broadway's “Smash,” Barrington Stage Company's “A Chorus Line”) plays Lila Dixon, their glamorous stage partner, while Alyse Alan Louis (Havertown, PA native from Broadway's “Amélie” and “Disaster!”) stars as Linda Mason, the talented performer who captures Jim's heart. Carlos Lopez (Broadway's “A Chorus Line,” “Grease,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Man of La Mancha”) portrays Danny, and Tina Stafford (BCP's “Once” and “Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show”) plays Louise.

Sharing the role of Charlie Winslow are Grant Knudson (Walnut Street Theatre's “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Beauty and the Beast”) and Eddie Pfender (“Mame,” “Pippin”).

The ensemble includes Kelly Liz Bolick (BCP's “Last of the Red Hot Mamas” and “Rock of Ages,” The Public Theater's “Southern Comfort”), Caro Daye Attayek (Broadway and national tour of “Mamma Mia!,” national tours of “Aladdin” and “Hairspray”), Cecilia Snow (national tour of “Six”), David Nick Alea (national tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” BCP's “Grease” and “Leader of the Pack”), Bobby Mac (BCP's “Last of the Red Hot Mamas” and the international touring group Boy Band Evolution), John Reed (Off-Broadway's “Amid Falling Walls”), and Brandon J. Morris (Goodspeed Musicals' “Crazy for You” and “White Christmas”).

Rounding out the company are Danny Feldman (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's “The Producers”), Maddie Hewgley (Elon University's “A Chorus Line”), Gabriel Hobbs (Gateway Playhouse's “West Side Story”), Kayla Kwok-Jun Nielsen (Arizona Broadway Theatre's “A Christmas Story”) and Liesl Landegger (Off-Broadway's “Gotta Dance!”). “Holiday Inn” features music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge.

The creative team includes scenic designer Luke Cantarella, Costume Designer Tracy Christensen (Broadway's “Sunset Boulevard” and “Souvenir”), lighting designer José Santiago, sound designer Jeff Sherwood, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas (two-time Drama Desk Award nominee), props supervisor Anya Kutner and music director Trevor M. Pierce (national tours of “Elf” and “Anything Goes”). Erin Mittman serves as production stage manager, assisted by Esther Bermann and Emily Carleton.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 08 Hrs 58 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming