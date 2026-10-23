Philly Theaters to Offer Families 35–40% Savings on Holiday Shows

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With the holiday season approaching, the Philadelphia Visitor Center is joining three area theaters to offer families an affordable way to experience live theater together. The Philly Family Theater Pass packages three family-friendly productions at Wilma Theater, Hedgerow Theatre Company, and Arden Theatre Company in a discounted pass, with performances spanning the holiday season and winter school break from mid-November through January 2027. The three-show pass follows the success of last theater season's Citywide James Ijames Pass and will be available for purchase exclusively through the Philadelphia Visitor Center, online and in person, now through December 7.

Designed to expand Philadelphia families' access to theater and the performing arts, the pass includes deeply discounted tickets to:

Arden Theatre's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, a brand-new adaptation of L. Frank Baum's classic tale;

The Wilma Theater's The Little Prince, a staging of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic story of love and friendship; and

Hedgerow Theatre's The Old Man & The Old Moon, a musical blending live folk music and imaginative stagecraft.

Three-show packages begin at $169 for one adult and one child/teen. Additional packages are available to accommodate family size.

The Philly Family Theater Pass is an innovative collaboration of local theaters designed to invite new audiences to experience iconic Philadelphia-area theaters.

'Philadelphia theaters are coming together to encourage audiences to experience work across multiple theaters in a fun and accessible way,' says Kathryn Ott Lovell, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center. 'I applaud the participating theaters for thinking innovatively to reach new audiences and connect with a new generation of theatergoers through the introduction of the Philly Family Theater Pass.'

Beyond introducing children to live theater at an affordable price, the experience offers families an opportunity to share stories, spark conversations, and create art-centered family traditions and lasting memories together. By exploring three different productions and companies, young audiences (and their parents) can engage and discover the magic of live performance and develop a connection to the arts that continues long after these three shows' curtains fall.

Three Philly Family Theater Pass packages are available:

One adult + one child/teen: $169, including two seats at all three productions

One adult + two children/teens: $235, including three seats at all three productions

Two adults + one child/teen: $262, including three seats at all three productions

With packages starting at $169, a night at the theater for a parent and child is less than $60 a show. Compared to buying single tickets, families save 35–40% on every package, between $95 and $155, depending on family size. Pass holders can also take advantage of member benefits at all three participating theaters. Families who wish to include additional family members can purchase extra tickets directly through the participating theaters.

THE PHILLY FAMILY THEATER PASS

The Little Prince

By Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, adapted from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Wilma Theater (265 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107)

November 17–December 6, 2026

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic children's novel comes to life onstage this holiday season. Taysha Marie Canales plays the Little Prince, who recounts his whimsical adventures of love and friendship from a faraway planet. With the unexpected and imaginative staging for which the Wilma is known, the production invites audiences of all ages to rediscover the magic of this beloved story. Recommended for ages seven and up.

The Old Man & The Old Moon

By PigPen Theatre Company

Hedgerow Theatre Company (64 Rose Valley Road, Media, PA 19063)

November 25, 2026–January 3, 2027

At Hedgerow, PigPen Theatre Company's The Old Man & The Old Moon invites family and friends across generations to share a music-filled adventure this holiday season. Directed by Abby Weissman and brought to life by an ensemble of actor-musicians, the production blends live folk music, inventive puppetry, and sweeping storytelling. The tale follows an Old Man whose lifelong task is to fill the moon with light each night. But when his wife heads out to sea, drawn by a mysterious song from the other side of the world, he decides to face his fears and embark on an epic voyage to find her. Warm, imaginative, and richly theatrical, this heartfelt story of love and discovery reminds audiences that there is a great big world out there to explore. Recommended for ages seven and up.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Adapted and directed by Whit MacLaughlin; based on the book by L. Frank Baum

Arden Theatre Company (40 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106)

November 25, 2026–January 17, 2027

Arden Children's Theatre presents a brand-new adaptation of L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Dorothy and Toto set off on a road of yellow brick in an inventive and imaginative twister of a tale where courage and friendship lead the way. The production is adapted and directed by Whit MacLaughlin, acclaimed creator of Arden favorites including Charlotte's Web, A Year with Frog and Toad, and Peter Pan. Recommended for ages five and up.

TICKETS AND INFO

The Philly Family Theater Pass is available exclusively through TKTS Philadelphia. Packages are $169 for one adult and one child/teen, $235 for one adult and two children/teens, and $262 for two adults and one child/teen. Purchase online at https://www.phlvisitorcenter.com/things-to-do/philly-family-theater-pass or in person at the TKTS Philadelphia ticket booth at the Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market Street, Philadelphia.

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