MIRACULOUS LADYBUG & CAT NOIR: THE LIVE STAGE SPECTACULAR to Launch in February

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular, first announced in January 2026, will premiere in 2027 with a limited engagement 15-city tour, running from February 27 through the end of March.

Created for the stage by award-winning duo Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, the show brings Ladybug and Cat Noir to life in an original theatrical spectacular featuring original songs, innovative stage technology, dance, comedy, puppetry, acrobatics, illusion and cinematic visual storytelling.

“This new live show offers an innovative way to explore the world of Miraculous, bringing Ladybug and Cat Noir to the stage in an immersive theatrical adventure,” said Roz Nowicki, Global Head of Consumer Products at Miraculous Corp. “With its original music, dynamic performances and state-of-the-art production design, the show captures the energy and spirit of the franchise, creating a memorable experience that fans and families can enjoy together.”

“What I love about Miraculous is the idea that there is a hero in each of us,” said Ella Louise Allaire, Founder and Artistic Director of MONLOVE. “Marinette and Adrien find the courage to become the best versions of themselves and inspire others to do the same. In adapting Miraculous for the stage, we wanted to bring its world to life through music, spectacle, emotion and the unique connection between performers and audiences.”

The show features an original story in which Ladybug and Cat Noir face a new threat to their beloved city. Designed for families, longtime fans and audiences discovering Miraculous for the first time, the show combines the franchise's signature action, humor, romance and emotion with the immediacy of live performance.

“This isn't a typical kids' show. It's a premium spectacle for family audiences that fuses stagecraft and technology to deliver moments you can't get on a screen,” said Martin Lord Ferguson, Head of Creation at MONLOVE. “It's crafted like a pop concert, paced like an action film and grounded in a fairy tale, where courage is contagious.”

Tickets will be available starting with the Newsletter Subscriber presale beginning on Wednesday, October 21 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, October 23 at 10am local. Go to www.miraculousladybuglive.com for the latest info.

The tour will also offer VIP packages and upgrades in select markets. The packages include a photo opportunity with Ladybug and/or Cat Noir, access to a pre-show party, exclusive merchandise, and more. For more information, visit www.miraculousladybuglive.com

MIRACULOUS LADYBUG & CAT NOIR: THE LIVE STAGE SPECTACULAR 2027 TOUR DATES

Saturday, February 27 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Sunday, February 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Tuesday, March 2 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

Thursday, March 4 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Saturday, March 6 – Kitchener, ON – Centre In The Square

Sunday, March 7 – Kitchener, ON – Centre In The Square

Tuesday, March 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Wednesday, March 10 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre

Thursday, March 11 – Waterbury, CT – The Palace Theater

Friday, March 12 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

Saturday, March 13 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre

Sunday, March 14 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace Theatre

Tuesday, March 16 – Newport News, VA – Diamonstein Concert Hall at Ferguson Center for the Arts

Thursday, March 18 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Friday, March 19 – Wilmington, NC – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

Saturday, March 20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

About Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Miraculous Corp's Miraculous follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save Paris from unexpected supervillains! As the global sensation enters its second decade, the Miraculous universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across age groups, the show's six seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe and season seven in production for a 2026 launch. The franchise is a major global digital phenomenon, generating 55 billion lifetime views and 53 million subscribers on YouTube. The franchise has 1.5 billion views on TikTok with 7.5 million followers and 202 million likes, as well as nearly 1 billion gameplays on Roblox.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 03 Hrs 31 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming