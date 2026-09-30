Video: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Walnut St. Theatre

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Walnut St. Theatre has posted a new highlight reel on its YouTube channel showcasing scenes from its production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, giving audiences a preview of the musical comedy's signature blend of the macabre and the funny as staged by the Philadelphia company.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, centering on Wednesday Addams as she falls for a conventional young man and must bring him and his family into the fold of her eccentric household. The musical follows Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Pugsley and Lurch as they navigate the clash between the Addams clan's delightfully strange sensibilities and the expectations of an outside world unaccustomed to them.

The show has become a popular choice for regional and community theatres nationwide, with productions this season staged everywhere from Palo Alto Players to TheaterWorks in Peoria and Cumberland County Playhouse, each bringing its own cast and creative approach to the material. Walnut St. Theatre's version adds to that wide footprint of productions currently running across the country.

The highlight reel gives viewers a compressed look at key musical numbers and character moments from the production, functioning as a visual sampler of the show's tone and staging for audiences considering a visit to the Philadelphia venue.

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