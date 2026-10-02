Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Arden Theatre
The trailer previews the Great Depression-era boarding house story set in Duluth, Minnesota.
Arden Theatre Company has posted a new trailer for its current production of Girl from the North Country, the musical now running at the company's Philadelphia home through October 25. The clip offers a glimpse of the show's atmosphere, setting the stage for the drama unfolding inside a struggling boarding house during the Great Depression.
Girl from the North Country is built around reimagined songs by Bob Dylan, woven into a story of wayward travelers whose paths cross with a family running a run-down boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota. According to the show's description, the production is filled with 'music, hope, and soul,' and has drawn praise from The New York Times, which called it 'profoundly beautiful' and said the musical 'hears America singing.'
The production marks the opening of Arden Theatre Company's new season, staged at its Philadelphia venue in Old City. The musical is known for its actor-musician format, with the onstage cast also serving as the show's orchestra, performing the Dylan songbook live throughout the performance.
Arden Theatre previously released production photos from the run, showing the cast of 13 actor-musicians playing more than 25 instruments live onstage, including piano, guitar, banjo, mandolin, and harmonica. More photos from the production are available here.
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