THE CHILDREN'S HOUR to Open at Charter Arts Theatre

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The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will kick off its 2026-2027 season with a dynamic production of Lillian Hellman's landmark drama, "The Children's Hour", October 23-25, 2026.

The production is directed by Diane Wagner and features an exceptional cast. Design credits include: Scenic & Lighting Design by Ellen Schmoyer; Costume Design by Amy Handkammer, Prop Design by Brett Mathews, and Sound Design by Carlo Acerra.

First performed in 1934, Hellman's powerful play explores the devastating consequences of a malicious student's false accusation against two teachers, whose lives and reputations are irrevocably destroyed.

Wagner shares: 'When we worked on The Children's Hour in a scene study in class, it was clear how much our students responded to it. They were eager to sink their teeth into a drama, and this play seemed an excellent fit. Our talented young actors have approached the play with bravery, taking on challenging characters and circumstances with admirable depth and sophistication.

Evening Performances October 23 & 24 at 7 PM. Matinee performance October 25 at 2 PM.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 15 Hrs 04 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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