THE CHILDREN'S HOUR to Open at Charter Arts Theatre
Director Diane Wagner leads the Charter Arts production with design credits from Ellen Schmoyer, Amy Handkammer, Brett Mathews, and Carlo Acerra.
The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will kick off its 2026-2027 season with a dynamic production of Lillian Hellman's landmark drama, "The Children's Hour", October 23-25, 2026.
The production is directed by Diane Wagner and features an exceptional cast. Design credits include: Scenic & Lighting Design by Ellen Schmoyer; Costume Design by Amy Handkammer, Prop Design by Brett Mathews, and Sound Design by Carlo Acerra.
First performed in 1934, Hellman's powerful play explores the devastating consequences of a malicious student's false accusation against two teachers, whose lives and reputations are irrevocably destroyed.
Wagner shares: 'When we worked on The Children's Hour in a scene study in class, it was clear how much our students responded to it. They were eager to sink their teeth into a drama, and this play seemed an excellent fit. Our talented young actors have approached the play with bravery, taking on challenging characters and circumstances with admirable depth and sophistication.
Evening Performances October 23 & 24 at 7 PM. Matinee performance October 25 at 2 PM.
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