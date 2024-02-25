Vir Das's MIND FOOL to Tour Australia Beginning in May

Emmy-Winning comedian and Actor Vir Das has emerged as one of the most beloved voices in comedy worldwide. As India's biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Vir was the second best-selling live act in the country last year. He is currently on his international Mind Fool Tour which is stopping in countries on every continent except Antarctica in 2023-2024. The Australian tour starts in Sydney at the Sydney Opera House on 7 May.

His fourth and most recent Netflix comedy special Landing premiered to universal praise from fans and critics alike earning Vir a 2023 International Emmy win for Best Comedy, his first win and second nomination. His previous Netflix special Vir Das: For India was nominated for a 2021 International Emmy for Best Comedy as well. Landing, which Vir also directed, is a story about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, the notion of home, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world. The special which The Daily Beast called Vir's strongest hour of stand-up yet and which Decider declared offers plenty of food for thought for both current citizens of India, Indian-American children of immigrants, and even those of us with no ties to India is a capstone to Vir having performed the show more than 180 times in countries across the globe including a wildly successful run at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Vir has traversed the globe on his various stand-up tours, performing on six continents, including sold-out runs in Australia and at London's prestigious Soho Theatre. He has also been featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as the Montreal Just For Laughs comedy festival. This is his most massive tour yet.

In addition to his success on the stand-up comedy stage, Vir has created, produced, and starred in multiple series, including the ABC spy drama-comedy Whiskey Cavalier, the thriller Hasmokh for Netflix, and the travel show Jestination Unknown for Amazon. He starred in Judd Apatow's Netflix feature The Bubble and he is currently developing his own single-camera comedy with Fox, CBS Studios and Andy Samberg's production company Party Over Here. He is also the lead singer for India's premiere comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

Tour Dates:

SYDNEY - SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE - TUESDAY 7 MAY

PERTH - ASTOR THEATRE - THURSDAY 9 MAY

MELBOURNE - HAMER HALL - SATURDAY 11 MAY