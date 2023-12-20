Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE Opens in January in Perth

Performances run 19 January - 28 January 2024 at FANTASIA, Perth Town Hall.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

LADY MACBETH PLAYED WING DEFENCE Opens in January in Perth

Crash Theatre Company presents their first original musical Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence, an electrifying musical experience serving hot, sporty, girl power like you’ve never seen before.

Performances run 19 January - 28 January 2024 at FANTASIA, Perth Town Hall, 601 Hay Street Perth WA 6000.

Step onto the court of this contemporary turmoil that entangles the timeless allure of Shakespearean drama with an electrifying multidisciplinary experience of music, dance and theatre, presented by an all-female powerhouse team of WA artists. This show will debut with eight performances in the 2024 Perth FRINGE WORLD Festival’s FANTASIA at Perth Town Hall in the Supper Room located at 601 Hay Street Perth, a new and exciting festival hub brought to you by the creators of Disney in Drag; The Hairy Godmothers. 

In a thrilling Shakespearean twist on the netball court, Mac Beth passionately pursues the coveted title of Year 12 Netball Captain of the Dunsinane Hell-Hounds. Expect a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and redemption as Coach Duncan's decisions spark a fierce battle for leadership. The Dagger Divas, a trio of dreamy melodies (think Dreamgirls but Mean Girls), visit Mac in her slumbers, echoing the bard's famous ghostly encounters. They fuel her with the fire to overcome adversity and fight on. Amid accusations and plot twists, Mac's determination leads her to the brink of glory. But her reckless actions take her to the edge of despair, creating suspicion and fear among her teammates. As alliances shift and friendships fracture, a climactic showdown awaits the netball battlefield. Will Mac's relentless drive for success ultimately lead to her triumph, or banishment?

Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence is an original musical that delves deep into the dangerous realms of unchecked ambition while highlighting the fierce determination and competitive spirit of teenage girls on the netball court. This energetic production that breathes new life into a literary classic, fuelled by an electrifying soundscape, underpinned by electronic pop-synth compositions created by award-winning vocalist, DJ, and music producer, Project BEXX.

This show marks CRASH's ambitious step into uncharted waters. In their unwavering pursuit of risk, resiliency, and resourcefulness, this production represents a resolute display of fearlessness, led by co-directors Ana Ferreira Manhoso and Courtney McManus, who are venturing into musical theatre for the first time.


Recommended For You