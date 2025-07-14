DAYTIME DEEWANE to Make Australian Premiere at Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) will ignite the stage this spring with the Australian premiere of DAYTIME DEEWANE, a bold and immersive theatrical rave by acclaimed UK playwright Azan Ahmed, running October 16–25, 2025 at the newly launched Riverside Live at PHIVE in Parramatta Square.

Set in a 1997 London daytime nightclub, Daytime Deewane follows two cousins—Farhan and Sadiq—as they dive into an afternoon of Bhangra beats, self-discovery, and rebellion. With the rave ending at 6 p.m., the boys must navigate generational expectations, masculinity, and the struggle to define themselves as both “good Muslim boys” and “proper British men.”

Directed by Sepy Baghaei (Wish You Were Here, Gate Theatre) and starring Ariyan Sharma (Dear Evan Hansen, STC) and Ashan Kumar (mainstage debut), the production fuses spoken word, music, and dancefloor energy into a vibrant, emotionally charged gig-night experience.

“Imagine a daytime rave, pumping Bhangra music, people lost in the groove,” said Joanne Kee, Creative and Executive Producer at NTofP. “Then layer on themes of family, friendship, and betrayal for a turbo-charged production.”

Playwright Azan Ahmed shared, “I'm so thrilled and deeply honoured to have Daytime Deewane on at NTofP. Very grateful to Joanne Kee and the team for believing this slice of British South Asian history can have global impact. Looking forward to welcoming you all to the rave.”

Craig McMaster, Director of Riverside Theatres, added, “We’re excited to present this exhilarating new work in our innovative venue Live at PHIVE. It reflects our commitment to showcasing Western Sydney’s dynamic artistic community during the transition to our Reimagined Riverside.”

With design by Rita Naidu (costumes) and Brockman (lighting and set), and a high-energy cast supported by Andrew D Potvin (production manager) and Justice Georgopoulos (stage manager), Daytime Deewane is a celebration of cultural identity, belonging, and joy.

DAYTIME DEEWANE

Dates: October 16–25, 2025

Location: PHIVE – 5 Parramatta Square, Parramatta NSW 2150

Tickets: riversideparramatta.com.au/whats-on/daytime-deewane

Performance warning: This production contains racially offensive language as part of its depiction of British South Asian experiences in the 1990s.