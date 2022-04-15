A CABARET OF GOLDEN AGE MUSICALS Comes to Roleystone Theatre at Armadale District Hall

Take a trip back in time and get ready to swing to the sounds of yesteryear in A Cabaret of Golden Age Musicals.

Presented by Roleystone Theatre at Armadale District Hall, the show has been devised and directed by Chloe Palliser as a jukebox-style musical in the form of a cabaret show.

Performers explore the biggest influences in musical theatre through singing, dancing and comedy, paying special attention to the golden age of the 1940s and 1950s.

"We look at some of the icons from that era, as well as a few post-golden age, such as Bob Fosse, Gene Kelly and Liza Minnelli to name just a few," Chloe said.

Other artists celebrated include Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mel Brooks, Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke and set designer Oliver Smith.

The cabaret also has the alternative title Un cabaret de comedies musicales de l'age d'or and is the third one Chloe has written, directed and choreographed.

"It started as a passion project last year during semester two at Curtin University where the first show Un Cabaret Dans Le Temps came to life, then won best student lunchtime production," she said.

Dancing from the day she could walk, Chloe became involved in theatre while at high school where she performed in numerous musicals, theatre shows and dance troupes.

She is currently in the final year of her bachelor of theatre arts degree and became involved with Roleystone Theatre in 2021 as choreographer for Moana Jr and The Lion King Kids.

Chloe has also appeared with Alexandra Theatre in The Producers and is choreographing My Fair Lady for the company.

"It's pretty much a passion project to get people to work together creatively as an ensemble," she said.

"There are featured roles A Cabaret of Golden Age Musicals but this only highlights the talents of the ensemble members because they still contribute to the ensemble in other parts of the show.

"It's almost like showing the individuality of each person in an ensemble production - and that every individual is important in any kind of production, not just the lead characters."

A Cabaret of Golden Age Musicals plays at 7pm May 5, 6 and 7 with a 2pm matinee on May 7. Tickets are $20, $15 concession - book at www.trybooking.com/BYKPJ.

The art deco Armadale District Hall is on the corner of Jull Street and Church Avenue.