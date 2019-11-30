Two Local Young Actresses Join The Cast Of WAITRESS For Their Run At The McCallum Theatre

The Tony-nominated hilarious, hit musical WAITRESS, which opens December 6-8 has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of "Lulu" during the McCallum Theatre engagement. Emma Ayeni, AGE 4, and Ellie Weinstein will alternate the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna. Both young ladies are from the Coachella Valley. WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."



Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at McCallum Theatre on October 29. The auditions were presided over by members of the WAITRESS company. The character of "Lulu" is cast locally in each week-long tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 2-3 performances during the McCallum engagement.

Emma Ayeni is 4 years old and excited to be part of Waitress as it's her first musical. She likes unicorns and rainbows. She loves her family and receives her inspiration to perform by watching her cousin's productions.

Ellie Weinstein is excited to be making her Broadway Tour debut in Waitress. She loves singing, dancing, music, animals and making people smile.

ABOUT WAITRESS

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design;Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

For tickets to Waitress, go to: https://www.mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/shows/2019-2020-season/all-shows/waitress





