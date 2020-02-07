The Longest Running Show In Vegas History LEGEND IN CONCERT - THE DIVAS Takes A Road Trip To The McCallum

Legends in Concert is the longest-running show in Las Vegas history, and after 35 years is still voted the No. 1 tribute show in the city. The internationally acclaimed and award-winning production is known as the pioneer of live tribute shows, and possesses the greatest collection of live tribute artists in the world. These incredible artists have pitch-perfect live vocals, signature choreography, and stunningly similar appearances to the legends they portray. The McCallum Theatre presents Legends in Concert-The Divas, featuring tributes to Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin, for two shows: at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, Thursday, Feb. 27.

Legends in Concert is the longest-running show in Las Vegas history, and after 35 years is still voted the No. 1 tribute show in the city. The internationally acclaimed and award-winning production is known as the pioneer of live tribute shows, and possesses the greatest collection of live tribute artists in the world. These incredible artists have pitch-perfect live vocals, signature choreography, and stunningly similar appearances to the legends they portray.

Jazmine (Whitney Houston) draws her musical inspiration from her Cuban heritage while speaking and singing in both English and Spanish. After deciding to pursue her music career on the European music scene, she earned immediate success. After signing a one-album deal with Finland's K-TEL Records, Jazmine's first single achieved international success: In January 1996, "Love Like Never Before" rose to No. 1 on the French dance chart, dropping Madonna to No. 2 and passing same-week entries from Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi and Whitney Houston. She has appeared on the WB television show Pop Stars and on several episodes of the Dick Clark Productions show Your Big Break.

Cynthia Minx (Aretha Franklin) wields a magical combination of vocal talent and onstage presence. Having worked as a tribute artist since the late '90s, Cynthia has taken her act around the world. With her first onstage impersonation at age 8, Cynthia learned early in life that her passion would be realized in front of a crowd. In her own words, her goal in life is "to give my performance to the audience week after week, in order to continue the feeling of constant creation as a musical artist." You may find Cynthia singing the national anthem for national boxing matches or featured in major production shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sharon Owens (Barbra Streisand) began touring all over the world as a singer/dancer with American Entertainment Productions, opening for acts such as The Lettermen, the Mandrell Sisters, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and many other country acts. Sharon's career as a Barbra Streisand impersonator and tribute artist began in 1992, when Sharon moved to Los Angeles, where she began singing Streisand covers in dinner theaters and cabaret nightclubs. Sharon has been performing her Tribute to Barbra Streisand to critical acclaim nationwide. Most recently, Sharon has turned to television, where she was crowned the winner of the hit TV show on Fox called Performing As ...

Brigitte Marie Valdez (Celine Dion) was born in the movie capital of the world-Hollywood. Raised here in Palm Springs, she is now fulfilling her lifetime dream: entertaining audiences. Brigitte has toured the United States and abroad, performing in more than 30 sports arenas, for various major conventions and as a stellar opening act. Since 2002, Legends in Concert has kept Brigitte busy, using her world-class voice to take on the persona of the Celine Dion. Brigitte first showcased her skills on Dick Clark's Your Big Break, and more recently, she appeared on and was voted into the semifinals of The Next Best Thing. She's recorded several solo releases and is featured in many radio and television commercials.

Tickets for this performance are priced at $90, $70 and $40. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories