THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Palm Springs Cultural Center

~ words by Tim Rains

The Palm Springs Cultural Center is set to start off Pride Month 2024 with an exhilarating celebration of camp, horror, and rock 'n' roll. On June 1st, 2024, the center will host the third installment of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" presented by Signature Celluloid Productions, featuring a performance from The Coachella Valley Shadow Cast. This special screening will take place in the Historic Camelot Theatre, a fitting venue for a film that has transcended its cult classic roots to become a beloved icon of alternative cinema.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was conceived by Richard O’Brien in the early 1970s while he was working as a barber in New Zealand. Little did he know that his quirky idea—a fusion of rock music, horror film tropes, and comedic theatrics—would blossom into a phenomenon that has entranced audiences globally since its stage debut in 1973 and its cinematic release in 1975.

As the film approaches its 50th anniversary, it continues to captivate with its unique blend of music, drama, and midnight madness. It's not just a movie; it's a ritualistic celebration, a theatrical spectacle that invites audience participation in ways few other films do. Fans dress up, shout lines, and dance along with the timeless tracks, making each screening a uniquely vibrant and interactive event.

At the heart of these screenings is the shadow cast performance, where actors perform the film live as it plays on the screen. This tradition has become an essential part of the "Rocky Horror" experience, keeping the spirit of the film alive and kicking. In Palm Springs, producer Katrina Storton and director Calvin Sanger, founders of Signature Celluloid Productions and the Coachella Valley Shadow Cast, have taken this tradition to new heights.

Storton, a native of the Coachella Valley, grew up with the midnight screenings of "Rocky Horror" but didn't experience a Shadow Cast performance until college. Returning to her hometown in mid-2022, she saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the local theater scene by introducing a home-grown version of these performances. Together with Sanger, they have fostered an inclusive and community-driven theater experience that resonates deeply with local audiences.

The Coachella Valley Shadow Cast distinguishes itself by being truly local—cast members are drawn from the valley’s own diverse community, welcoming both seasoned actors and enthusiastic novices. This approach has cultivated a troupe that reflects the region's eclectic spirit, all volunteering their talents to bring this cinematic treasure to life.

Their debut in November 2022 was more than just a show; it was a labor of love. Storton rallied friends and local creatives. Props were created, closets were raided and as a result, the audience was elated. This enthusiastic response has only grown with subsequent shows - cementing the troupe's place in the heart of the Coachella Valley's cultural landscape.

Now, as they gear up for their third show, excitement is building. The upcoming performance promises to be their most ambitious yet. Audiences can look forward to an evening that begins with cocktails & community at 8 PM, setting the stage for a 9 PM showtime with an emcee speech & performance that promises to be both a homage to the original and a fresh take by the local cast.

Tickets are already available for this special event, inviting everyone to kick off Pride Month with a night of nostalgia, music, and community spirit. It's not just a chance to watch a film—it's an opportunity to be part of a phenomenon, a celebration of the weird and wonderful, and a testament to the enduring appeal of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" as a cornerstone of cult cinema and queer culture alike.

Join the Palm Springs Cultural Center this June for a night where film history, community pride, and theatrical joy intersect and witness dazzling displays of creativity and camaraderie.

Buy Tickets

