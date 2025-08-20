THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Haunt Rancho Mirage Amphitheater in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ADDAMS FAMILY is coming to Rancho Mirage Amphitheater from October 24–26 as part of its Broadway Series, presented in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage.

Featuring a live 12-piece orchestra and a professional cast under the award-winning artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr, the production promises a spooky, crowd-pleasing night under the stars.

Local favorites Charles Herrera and Lizzie Schmelling will star as Gomez and Morticia Addams, joined by Jacob Samples, Charlotte Upp, Julie Schwaben, Aiden Lizada, John Corr, Michael Hamlin, Kelly McDaniel, and Miguel Olivas, alongside ten additional Coachella Valley stage veterans.

Dinner and catering will once again be provided by Wally’s Desert Turtle, offering a three-course meal, full bar service, and bistro options on the lawn. Seating is limited, and following the sold-out run of Hairspray, general admission tickets for The Addams Family are expected to go quickly.

Visit www.desert-theatricals.com for the full lineup, dates, and ticket options.