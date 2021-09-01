Ruta Lee Lights Up ELECTRICITY's Opening Night at Oscar's Palm Springs

Critically acclaimed hit LGBTQ+ comedy / drama ELECTRICITY returns to it's record-breaking 3-year run at Oscar's Palm Springs with some extra wattage, when Hollywood icon Ruta Lee steps in to moderate a special post show Q&A with the cast and creative team behind this hit show on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021.

ELECTRICITY will play Tuesday nights at 7pm at Oscar's Palm Springs for the rest of the year. After each performance a special celebrity guest will moderate a Q&A with the cast.

Ruta Lee's classic films include SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS, FUNNY FACE and WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION. Over 200 guest starring television roles have paired her with everyone from Lucille Ball to Roseanne Barr. Ruta Lee has performed on stage across the country and has been a work horse for charity. Ms. Lee has just released her autobiography titled "Consider Your Ass Kissed" which she will have available on September 7th.

ELECTRICITY, written by Terry Ray and starring Ray and Mel England tells the story of two closeted classmates, Brad and Gary, who return to their 10th high school reunion in 1983. They end up sharing a hotel room and there's an "electricity" that brings them back to that same room after each reunion for the next three decades. It's funny, it's sexy, it's powerful and along the way it tells the collective LGBTQ+ journey of shame to equality. Straight or gay, you will see yourself reflected in these two men.

ELECTRICITY is directed by Steven Rosenbaum and produced by Michael Darner.

For show, ticket and special guest information: www.ElectricityThePlay.com