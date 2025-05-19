Review: THE INHERITANCE PART I at The Bent

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE INHERITANCE – PART I review by Patricia West-Del Ruth

There is universal and personal anguish for all of us who can remember the frightening AIDS epidemic in the 80s. No one was left unscathed, and many families and friends were devastated with a feeling of fear and uncertainty about the enduring impact it would have for future generations. It is not a surprise that this haunting play written by Matthew Lopez addresses this generational impact and coincidently won a Tony Award for Best play during the worldwide Covid crisis. The Inheritance reminds us how unexpected death can bring us to our knees.

At the heart of Lopez’s writing is an artistically woven story that is pure soul penetrating grief. A rather mesmerizing sacred expression that captures the complexity of every underlying truth that he envisions while we gain a deep understanding of a group of Gay New Yorkers living their lives from the Summer of 2015 through the Spring of 2018. It feels like a familiar " slice of life." Relationships are examined and excruciatingly dissected.

Directed deftly by Steven Rosenbaum, each dramatic and comedic moment is authentically realized with a great sense of boldness and tenderness. As Rosenbaum shares in the plays program, he was greatly affected by the play after attending a performance in New York. A riveting two- and half-hour production becomes almost like a blink of an eye under Rosenbaum’s professional pacing and emotional connection to the production. The power of this production is due to every element coming together and gloriously taking us on a journey. A journey of three generations of gay men whose lives have been influenced by an inheritance of pain and scarring them with a legacy they cannot escape. As an audience you feel the characters' provocative yearning and hoping wisdom will prevail.

The cast is extraordinary with some magnificent stand-out performances by actors Terry Ray, Thomas Dodge Wheatley, Alex Price, Samuel Moffatt and Brian Newkirk. Actor Jason Mannino gives a jaw-dropping appearance that will long be remembered as a pivotal and powerful moment in the play. The set itself designed by Jason Reale plays an important role as well. Reale’s enthralling set has an ethereal tone that is both stunning and creatively functional. Reale in tandem with Nic Wass’s lighting and projections create an additional sense of spirituality that cannot be denied.

The Inheritance Part I runs through May 25th at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. The Bent will be concluding Part II in the Fall. For tickets, thebent.org

*Patricia West-Del Ruth M.A. is a passionate playwright, screenwriter, producer, director and actor. Having appeared on both television and stage she has carved out a career that involves dedicating herself to bringing out the talents of others. As a creative consultant and managing her two-time EMMY award winning husband’s career, or interviewing industry professionals, and even lobbying for tax incentives for film, she loves helping others achieve their goals and be seen. Garnering four Telly Awards for her own television productions, she has continued to challenge herself and others. As a producer and director, she is probably most known for helping to bring more awareness to suicide prevention in Palm Springs with the play RIGHT BEFORE I GO by Stan Zimmerman and her own play called ICED about a young Honduran girl who goes missing in a Texas Detention Center. In 2023, P.S. Broadway World nominated ICED honoring the theme of speaking truth to power.

* Photography by Jim Cox

