Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ACES! at Oscar's Cabaret

Review: ACES! at Oscar's Cabaret

What happens when six former boozed up former Miss USAs from the great state of Texas take the stage at a reunion? Comedy.

Apr. 01, 2023  

I was in a pageant when I was 18. I didn't want to be, my friends talked me into it, I was adamantly opposed. However, we had just moved from the south Chicago suburbs to the north side of Chicago proper, and I missed my friends, so I said yes.

I was a terrible contestant. I didn't show up for rehearsals, and I was always sneaking out back to smoke cigarettes with my new fast friend, whatsername. I did, however, win the talent competition for a comic rendering of the song Hard Hearted Hannah. But quite honestly, there was nothing about me that had even a whiff of future Miss Thornton Township let alone the big crown.

Not so for the ladies in Aces! the new one act comedy written by Davis Gordon Gilbert running Thursdays and Fridays at Oscar's Cabaret during March. These six characters are not only former Miss Texases, but they all won the coveted crown of Miss USA in succession.

Based in fact with dialogue that is entirely historical fiction, the plot is simple: five ladies are doing a live TV reunion special with another former winner (Denise Strand/Kim) as our emcee. As the champagne flows during lengthy commercial breaks, heartfelt "poor me" stories flood the stage with quite a bit of eye rolling from the other winners. They manage to maintain an air of pageantry while taking well-placed jabs at each other.

Here's the "fundown" of our beauties: Dana Adkins as Laura, the Hispanic former winner whose accent becomes more prominent the more champagne she drinks. It's a big and fun portrayal by Adkins who I believe actually was also in a pageant, but likely did a lot better than I did.

Review: ACES! at Oscar's Cabaret Kitty Murray, also the producer of the show, plays Christie who has "deep trauma" that she continuously references not wanting to talk about as she puts on a beautiful, sad face talking about how she doesn't want to talk about it. Murray never wavers from her character's dramatic dignity, and gives us another fun performance.

Denise Carey as Courtney is kind of the "ditz" in the group. Of all the beauty queens she manages to maintain the most decorum while also giving us a vapid doe-eyed Bambi just short of not knowing what's going on around her. You can see her giving one of those roundabout answers contestants give when they have zero clue what they've just been asked.

Christine Tringali Nunes is bad girl Gretchen. She doesn't seem to take anything seriously, and it seems like she might be right at home riding a bucking bull machine in a Texas honky tonk a la Urban Cowboy.

Yo Younger gives us a very put out Michelle who is the brunt of one of Gretchen's stories, which becomes a recurring joke throughout the show. If there is a voice of reason, it would be Michelle. Of all the ladies, Michelle would be the one that functions the best in the real world.

There is also the voice from the booth (the night I attended it was Bonnie Gilgallon) that becomes the final joke of the show, and it's a good joke. All of the actors give us fun performances, and the packed house was giddy and Ready to Play along.

The set consists of massive crowns on pillars behind the ladies, but the true star of the set is the ladies' dresses which I am told came directly from Murray's closet (save one). They're all stunners with mirrors, sequins, and feathers adorning various dress-styles on the actors.

Review: ACES! at Oscar's Cabaret At its simplest, director Judith Chapman has created a a ribald evening of glitz, glitter and ten gallon egos with the crowd taking their "job" as the studio audience seriously when they (as the flashing light suggests) "Hoot and Holler." It's all very good fun, and I can see it becoming a favorite for bachelorette parties, or boys night out with the audience also dressing in gowns and tiaras. It could even work for a boozy brunch.

At its most complex - well, it's not complex at all, but it does have some moments of wisdom that stay with you like Michelle's bon mot from the very popular writer "Unknown": "A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong."

Anne Richards would be proud.

Production credits

Producer: Kitty Murray & Kitlyn Productions

Director: Judith Chapman

Cast

Denise Strand: Kim

Dana Adkins: Laura

Kitty Murray: Christie

Yo Younger: Michelle

Courtney: Denise Carey

Gretchen: Christine Tringali Nunes

Design & Crew:

Set design: Bruce Weber

Light design: Mariah Pryor

Sound Design: Kelly McGuire

Stage Manager: Stella Evans

Photographer: Corlyce Oliveri



Previews: BIG N EASY at Palm Canyon Theatre Photo
Previews: BIG 'N' EASY at Palm Canyon Theatre
April 19, Palm Canyon Theatre will host one of the most anticipated cabaret performances of the season when Michael Pacas presents Big ‘n’ Easy.  Michael arrived in the Valley about six years ago, and he hit the ground running. 
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at Southern Californias Ontario Convention Photo
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at Southern California's Ontario Convention Center This Summer
Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known.
Frank Ferrante Extends Run In Chicagos CABARET ZAZOU; Dates Announced For 2023-24 Sea Photo
Frank Ferrante Extends Run In Chicago's CABARET ZAZOU; Dates Announced For 2023-24 Season
Actor/comedian and London Olivier nominee Frank Ferrante who plays the comic lead in Chicago's critically acclaimed cirque/cabaret sensation, Cabaret ZaZou, will extend beyond his contracted spring commitment and continue through summer.
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Opening Soon At LB Playhouse, April 8 – May 6 Photo
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Opening Soon At LB Playhouse, April 8 – May 6
The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the 21st Century's most famous and haunting stories. In July 1942, when Anne was 13 years old, the Frank family went into hiding  as Nazis swept through the Netherlands systematically deporting Jews to concentration camps and killing centers in the east. For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother, and sister, and the Van Daan family hid in a secret space above her father's former office in Amsterdam.

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a ... (read more about this author)


Previews: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Desert Theatricals @ Rancho Mirage AmphitheaterPreviews: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Desert Theatricals @ Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
March 27, 2023

Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage are presenting their largest event to date! With delightful costumes, sets and a cast of local powerhouses it's sure to be a crowd pleaser with professional actors and a live band featuring the following actors with Regional and Local credits in principal roles:
Previews: THE GARBOLOGISTS Is A Hopeful Examination Of Finding Common Ground At Dezart PerformsPreviews: THE GARBOLOGISTS Is A Hopeful Examination Of Finding Common Ground At Dezart Performs
March 23, 2023

THE GARBOLOGISTS rounds out the 15th Season for Dezart Performs April 14 - 23. As the lives of a white conservative and a Black liberal working together in a New York City garbage truck become more entwined, they discover some things are easier to toss than others. It is a play that is a hopeful story about finding common ground in uncommon times.
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage AmphitheaterReview: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
March 21, 2023

What did our critic think of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage Amphitheater?
HAND TO GOD Comes To CVRep Next WeekHAND TO GOD Comes To CVRep Next Week
March 20, 2023

Coachella Valley Repertory closes its 2022-2023 Season with the irreverent and hilarious five-time Tony®Award nominee and winner of Best New Play HAND TO GOD by Robert Askin. The NY Times called HAND TO GOD a 'darkly delightful play.' Audiences will laugh and, perhaps, wonder if they shouldn't be quite so totally entertained. It is truly a wild and wonderful ride! HAND TO GOD OPENS runs March 28-April 9. Craig Wells returns to CVRep to direct, set design is by Jimmy Cuomo, costumes by Emma Bibo, lighting design by Moira Wilke and the stage manager is John M. Galo. Puppets are by Ryan Marquart and Thomas Mitchell.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho MirageBEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho Mirage
March 7, 2023

Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage are presenting their largest event to date! With stunning costumes, sets and special effects it's sure to be a crowd pleaser with professional actors and a live orchestra featuring the following actors with Broadway, Regional and Local credits in principal roles:
share