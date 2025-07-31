Previews: THE ROOST REVIEW at The Roost

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, The Roost Lounge introduces a bold new addition to its entertainment lineup: The Roost Revue, a cabaret series curated and hosted by acclaimed local performer Jason Mannino. Blending song, story, and spark, The Roost Revue will showcase stellar talent from across the Coachella Valley and beyond in an intimate, dynamic setting.

“Cabaret thrives on connection,” says Mannino. “The goal is to create a space that’s as joyful and surprising for the audience as it is meaningful for the performers. It’s part salon, part variety show, part homecoming.”

Guest performers will range from seasoned Broadway and cabaret pros to emerging voices across genres, including musical theatre, drag, comedy, and jazz. Whether you're in the mood for big laughs, intimate storytelling, or simply great music and company, The Roost Revue promises unforgettable nights where talent takes both the mic and the spotlight.

The series kicks off on August 27th at 7 p.m. with a star-studded lineup:

• Joe Savant, a Broadway veteran known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast (Gastón and the Beast), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Peter Pan with Cathy Rigby. Joe has also toured nationally/internationally with shows including The Unsinkable Molly Brown with Debbie Reynolds, Aida, Peter Pan, Evita and The Mitzi Gaynor Show and appeared locally with Desert Theatricals as Emile de Becque in South Pacific and the Beast in Beauty and the Beast.

Jaci Davis, a celebrated performer and educator with decades of experience. She is the recipient of 8 Desert Star Awards and recently won for her acclaimed cabaret/revue, which premiered at Revolution Stage Company last spring.

• Chip Prince, Music Director; a veteran Broadway conductor and pianist. His Broadway and national tour credits include Newsies, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Miss Saigon, Mary Poppins, Ragtime, The Fantasticks, Deaf West's Big River, Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème, and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.

The current plan is for The Roost Revue to run monthly through the end of the year. Each performance in The Roost Revue will be a celebration of artistry, connection, and music, offering audiences an exciting opportunity to experience stellar talent in an intimate setting.

About Jason Mannino – Producer/Host

The series is curated and hosted by Jason Mannino, an award-winning actor, cabaret artist, and the creative force behind The Roost Revue. After a two-decade hiatus, his return to the stage has been captivating, blending humor, storytelling, and musicality. As host, performer, and producer Mannino brings together exceptional talent for an intimate, dynamic experience that’s filled with energy, heart, and artistry.

For tickets and more information, go to www.theorists.com