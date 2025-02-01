Previews: DESERT THEATRICALS RETURNS at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Although Desert Theatricals announced a smaller season of specials at the Rancho Mirage Library (due to construction at the amphitheater), they're coming back strong with three crowd favorites, OLIVER!, HAIRSPRAY, and ADDAMS FAMILY featuring local actors and others from LA, Orange and Riverside County as well as Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The signature program you love is back at the amphitheater with presenting partner the City of Rancho Mirage. “The Broadway Series!” featuring professional actors and live orchestra all under the award-winning artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr. This spring’s lineup includes the classic family favorite “OLIVER!” (March 7-9) andthe crowd-pleasing smash hit musical “HAIRSPRAY” (Apr 11-13). “ADDAMS FAMILY” will round out the season October 24-26, 2025

Oliver! Featured is local young actor Samuel Rekuc as Oliver from Mountain Center. Other principals include Michael Tapley (Fagin – La Quinta), Robert Hoyt (Mr. Bumble – Rancho Cucamonga), Julie Schwaben (Widow Corney – Murrietta), Xavier Brown (Dodger – Cathedral City), Joanne Moser (Mrs. Sowerberry – Palm Desert), Jason Mannino (Mr. Sowerberry – Cathedral City), and Don Savage (Mr. Brownlow – Palm Desert) along with a cast of 28 others and a 14 piece, live orchestra.

Willies Modern Fare is back as our partner catering the event with three course dinner theatre meals, full bar service and Willies Bistro on the lawn for general admission food options.

General admission and single show table reservations are available – and going fast!

Go to www.desert-theatricals.com for the full line up, dates and ticketing options. Seating IS LIMITED

About Desert Theatricals:

DESERT THEATRICALS was originally founded in 1994 in Vista’s Avo Playhouse. They provided seven seasons at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County. From there, they created and produced 13 seasons of Tustin’s Broadway in the Park and two years of Tustin Light Opera, before returning to San Diego. In 2017, producers Ray Limon and Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley and have been bringing Broadway Under the Stars and professional, award winning theatre and events to the amphitheater and library with the City of Rancho Mirage as presenting partner.

For more information please email Joshua Carr – info@desert-theatricals.com

