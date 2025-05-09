Previews: BROADWAY'S BAD GUYS at Revolution Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2023, Erik Scott Romney knocked the socks off Palm Springs audiences with his portrayal of Mortimer, The Man Who Dies in CVReps’ “The Fantasticks. That’s the first time he showed up in my world, and I have needed more of his screwball talent in it ever since.

At the McCallum he was the Emcee in their well-received production of “Cabaret”, and regionally has played Mike in “A Chorus Line”, the Sergeant in “Pirate of Penzance” and has entertained happy crowds in musical productions at PS Underground, and the Annenberg Theatre.

On May 24 & 25, 2025, Romney takes the stage at Revolution Stage Company with his latest show “Broadway’s Bad Guys” featuring Chip Prince and Bob Marino. I saw a 15-minute version of this show in its baby stages last fall, and Romney wowed the crowd with his creativity and talent.

When asked why create a show centered around Broadway Villains, Romney’s answer? “They steal the spotlight—and your heart.”

Romney began his career as a dancer studying every form of dancing available: Ballet, Lyrical/Modern, Jazz, Tap and Hip Hop and studied Method acting, the Meisner technique as well as graduating from American Musical & Dramatic Academy (L.A.). The one stage goal he’s never been able to achieve: being tall, which he feels limits his options as a lead, so he has embraced a career as an in-demand character actor.

“Broadway’s Bad Guys!”–a hilarious and heartfelt journey about the unforgettable bad guys of theatre–is a love letter to all of the characters Romney dreams of one day playing (if he hasn’t already).

