Peggy Gohl In My Life With Dean, And.... Comes To Palm Desert

Peggy Gohl has been performing internationally most of her adult life. As a featured soloist she has worked alongside stars such as Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, George Burns, Regis Philbin, Jackie Gleason, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers, The Inkspots, Patrick Swayze, Louis Prima, and Joan Rivers, just to name a few! She studied at the Civic Light Opera, and worked alongside Gwen Verdon and Ray Walston in "Damn Yankees", portrayed Ellie in "Showboat" with Mickey Rooney and Ado Annie in "Oklahoma" with John Davidson. Peggy was also the opening act for Magician David Copperfield as well as being featured at Radio City Music Hall (backed by a 65-piece orchestra).

But Peg's favorite performances were the 17 consecutive years she spent as one of the famous Dean Martin Golddiggers. Peg had the longest run as a Golddigger, and was given a nickname by Dean himself, who graced her with the moniker, "Crazy."

For this show Peggy will sing some of her favorite songs and tell some backstage stories about many of the stars she's worked with and will be joined by Joel Baker on piano. Tickets are $15 cash only at the door at the Arthur Newman Theater located in the Joslyn Center, 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You