Palm Canyon Theatre Re-Opens With Whimsical YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

After 16 months shuttered by the pandemic, the nonprofit Palm Canyon Theatre is running its first live stage production - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Players will portray Charlie Brown and the Peanuts Gang based on the popular comic strip by Charles M. Schultz. The beloved Peanuts Gang characters jump off the page in this colorful and comforting musical. Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Sally, Schroeder, and Snoopy - the dog - experience the joys and perils of childhood in an often thoughtful and enlightened way.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, with book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, was first brought to life in 1967 Theatre 80 in New York City. The musical was first produced off-Broadway and starred a small, ensemble cast. The show went on to tour in the 1970s. A 1999 Broadway revival was a moderately revised version that won two Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards. The musical also received a Grammy nomination for the best musical show album.

Palm Canyon Theatre's production of You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, features a seasoned cast of J.W. Layne as Charlie Brown, Paul Grant as Snoopy, Keith Alexander as Linus, Allegra Angelo as Sally, Leslie Benjamin as Lucy, and David Brooks as Schroeder. Dr. William Layne is the director, with Scott Smith as musical director and Se Layne as choreographer J.W. Layne is also the show's set and lighting designer, with Marsha Berry as the production's stage manager and props handler.

You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, runs from July 9-18. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $32-$36. Student tickets are available for $15 with a valid ID and purchased at the Box Office. PCT is following current city and state laws for live performances.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT Box Office at (760) 323-5123 or order online: PalmCanyonTheatre.net. The Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box Office hours are currently Monday - Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.