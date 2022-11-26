PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY to Return to Palm Canyon Theatre for the Holidays

Palm Canyon Theatre (PCT) is bringing back its popular, original musical - Palm Springs Getaway. The production is a nostalgic romp through the popular oasis featuring glimpses of history, icons and the celebrities who made the city famous. With a collection of well-known and original songs, the show transports audiences from the early desert landscape to the vibrant and inclusive community people know and love today - and every decade in between.

The show begins in Hollywood in the 1930s, where the protagonists realize they need a "getaway" as they try to escape some mobsters set on revenge. Prompted by a mysterious fortuneteller who suggests they visit the "Playground of the Stars," our heroes set off on a time-jumping adventure reminiscent of the lighthearted, screwball comedy films of the 1930s and 40s.

The fast-paced farce is filled with physical comedy and campy energy, with bits of Palm Springs history and lore sprinkled throughout. Distinct music, performed by a four-piece band, era-specific dance styles, plus historic photographs and video projected as the backdrop, usher audiences down memory lane. A company of more than 30 local talents, ranging in age from seven to 80+, transform from one iconic character to the next showcasing not only decades past, but the magic that remains in Palm Springs today. Palm Springs Getaway opened in preview at PCT - to sold out audiences - last season with an original book by Cara Van Dijk and original direction and choreography by Se Layne. This season's revised production incorporates additional material by Eric Stein-Steele and Layne.

Palm Springs Getaway is opening with a special Holiday Edition December 2-18 (no performance on December 3, as performers will participate in the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade). Then, ring in the New Year with a redeveloped 2023 Edition January 20-29. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT Box Office at (760) 323-5123 or order online: PalmCanyonTheatre.org. The Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box Office hours are currently Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

About Palm Canyon Theatre:

Palm Canyon Theatre is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to the education of live stage production and the enrichment of the greater Palm Springs community and its visitors. The regional repertory theater company operates primarily with volunteers and produces about 12 Broadway musicals and classic plays each year, plus offers a children's theatre camp and production. The theatre opened its doors in 1997 when Dr. William "Bill" Layne and his family renovated the historic Frances S. Stevens School located at the corner of Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road in Palm Springs, Calif.