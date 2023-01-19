Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Bob Anderson, is Coming to the McCallum Theatre

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Bob Anderson, is Coming to the McCallum Theatre

In this 90-minute performance, Anderson is accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra playing Sinatra's original arrangements and his most-loved song titles.

Jan. 19, 2023  

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. A must-see show, fans can experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career. The concert stars Bob Anderson, the number one singing impressionist in the world. Direct from Carnegie Hall, this captivating production will appear at McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA, for three performances: Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anderson not only sings like Sinatra, but he also looks just like him, thanks to a complete transformation by Ron Wild, an Emmy award-winning makeup artist. In this 90-minute performance, Anderson is accompanied by a 32-piece orchestra playing Sinatra's original arrangements and his most-loved song titles including I've Got You Under My Skin, Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, New York, New York, That's Life, My Kind of Town (Chicago Is) and many others.

VH1 voted Anderson the No. 1 celebrity impersonator in the world--an honor that was also given to him by People Magazine. In addition to his exacting impressions, he is a highly acclaimed singer in his own right.

Anderson's story reads like a classic novel. In 1973, he snuck into the Sahara's Congo Room to watch a Nancy Sinatra rehearsal. During that rehearsal, Nancy's opening act, the Everly Brothers, got into an argument and walked out. Enter 23-year-old Anderson. He told the musical conductor that he was a singer; with only a few hours until the start of the show and no opening act, Nancy's producer handed Anderson a mic and let him prove himself. He did: Anderson went on in place of the Everly Brothers and played the entire two-week engagement at the Sahara.

Shortly after that engagement, Anderson accompanied Nancy to The Merv Griffin Show. That was Anderson's first appearance on national television--and he received a standing ovation. So impressed, Griffin invited Anderson to his 50th birthday celebration. It was at Griffin's party where Anderson started singing and imitating the voices of well-known vocalists. The crowd loved it. Cary Grant was sitting on the floor by the piano, saying, "This is really amazing; I have never seen anything like this!"

Anderson soon became a regular on talk and variety shows, with more than 200 appearances on television networks and shows including Showtime, HBO, the Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show, Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Anderson has performed in more Las Vegas showrooms than just about anyone. When Las Vegas celebrated 50 years of entertainment, Anderson was voted No. 12, between Barbra Streisand and Ray Charles, on a list of Las Vegas' all-time-favorite acts.

Anderson wrote and starred in the award-winning show, FRANK The Man, The Music at The Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas. Within weeks of opening, FRANK became the talk of the town and the must-see show. The running theme and spirit of every review was, "I saw Frank Sinatra the other night. I don't care if it was Bob Anderson-I saw Frank Sinatra."

One More for the Road is presented by Twin Palms Entertainment. Tickets for this performance start at $40 and can be purchased online at McCallum Theatre.




Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN! at Desert Theatreworks is Heavenly (or maybe Hellacious) Fun Photo
Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN! at Desert Theatreworks is Heavenly (or maybe Hellacious) Fun
If you’ve seen the original NUNSENSE, which consists of hilariously stupid (stupidly hilarious?) jokes and songs, you’ve seen NUNSENSE A-MEN! — same book and lyrics, same music, and same characters, but with a twist: The cast is entirely made up of men. DTW’s performers play their roles STRAIGHT rather than as if they were part of a drag show; if they wore stage makeup at all, they applied it with a light touch. Their earnestness adds to the hilarity, for example when rubber-faced, diminutive Raul Valenzuela glares at Charles Harvey’s Mother Superior, and the tall Mother Superior glares back. The even more diminutive Larry Martin, playing postulant Mary Leo, is a dentist in real life; he performs an excellent ballet routine. DTW veterans Mark Demry and Michael Hamlin round out the cast. They, too, are DIVINE; this ensemble cast works together seamlessly. They ace the singing and dancing (ballet, Broadway-style, and tap), and their chemistry is terrific.
Review: A BRIGHT NEW BOISE at Dezart Performs Photo
Review: A BRIGHT NEW BOISE at Dezart Performs
What did our critic think of A BRIGHT NEW BOISE at Dezart Performs?
Judy Garland Tribute Starring Nancy Hays Comes to Oscars Palm Springs Photo
Judy Garland Tribute Starring Nancy Hays Comes to Oscar's Palm Springs
Chicago actress and musical entertainer Nancy Hays will perform in a special one-night cabaret event on Monday, January 23rd at Oscar's Palm Springs, presenting songs from Judy Garland's historic Carnegie Hall and London Palladium concerts, accompanied on the grand piano by award-winning music director Robert Ollis along with a jazz combo.
TOWARDS ZERO Opens Next Week at Long Beach Playhouse Photo
TOWARDS ZERO Opens Next Week at Long Beach Playhouse
Agatha Christie is the consummate master of mystery with twists and turns that keep audiences guessing until the final line is spoken. Towards Zero is no exception. It makes perfect use of all Christie's hallmarks beginning with the summer seaside setting of Gull's Point in Cornwall, England.

More Hot Stories For You


ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Bob Anderson, is Coming to the McCallum TheatreONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Bob Anderson, is Coming to the McCallum Theatre
January 19, 2023

Direct from Carnegie Hall, ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, will appear at McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA, for three performances: Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Judy Garland Tribute Starring Nancy Hays Comes to Oscar's Palm SpringsJudy Garland Tribute Starring Nancy Hays Comes to Oscar's Palm Springs
January 12, 2023

Chicago actress and musical entertainer Nancy Hays will perform in a special one-night cabaret event on Monday, January 23rd at Oscar's Palm Springs, presenting songs from Judy Garland's historic Carnegie Hall and London Palladium concerts, accompanied on the grand piano by award-winning music director Robert Ollis along with a jazz combo.
TOWARDS ZERO Opens Next Week at Long Beach PlayhouseTOWARDS ZERO Opens Next Week at Long Beach Playhouse
January 6, 2023

Agatha Christie is the consummate master of mystery with twists and turns that keep audiences guessing until the final line is spoken. Towards Zero is no exception. It makes perfect use of all Christie's hallmarks beginning with the summer seaside setting of Gull's Point in Cornwall, England.
BETTI & BRUCE Return To Palm Springs For One Night Only At Toucans This JanuaryBETTI & BRUCE Return To Palm Springs For One Night Only At Toucans This January
January 4, 2023

On Saturday, January 28th, Musical Comedy Duo, Betti and Bruce, return to Palm Springs for their Toucans Tiki Lounge debut after performing for ecstatic audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico this past year.
Desert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 SeasonDesert Theatricals Announces Cast For 2023 Season
January 2, 2023

Desert Theatricals, LLC has announced casting for its 2023 season including SOUTH PACIFIC (Feb 17-19), BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19) and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Apr 14-16).
share