Laura Wolfe Stars In BACK IN BUSINESS at Arthur Newman Theater

Los Angeles actress and singer Laura Wolfe will perform her new one-woman show "Back In Business" on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Arthur Newman Theater in Palm Desert. Her show features songs and stories about what it was like being out of work during the Pandemic, and how it feels to be 'back in business'.

Joining Laura on the baby grand piano will be Palm Springs local pianist Joel Baker. The show is part of the 29 weekly shows inr the Cabaret On Sundays Series 13th season presented by Les Michaels that runs through May 29, 2022. All shows are at 3 PM. Tickets are $15 cash only at the door that opens at 2 PM. The Arthur Newman Theater is located in the Joslyn Center at 73750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert, CA.

For more information and a list of this and all the shows this season go to: www.lesmichaels.com.