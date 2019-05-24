If It's Sunday It Must Be Cabaret! Les Michaels' CABARET ON SUNDAYS Series Returns To The Arthur Newman Theatre

The popular "Cabaret On Sundays" Series presented by Les Michaels of Life Is A Cabaret will begin the 11th season on June 2, 2019 with a total of 18 shows in the Summer Season that runs through September 29, 2019. The cabaret shows are presented in concert format at the Arthur Newman Theatre located in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert at 73750 Catalina Way. All shows are Sundays at 2 pm and tickets are all $15 cash only and doors open at 1 pm.

Scheduled to appear are:

JUNE 2, 2019

Roberta Linn in "An Afternoon With Roberta" with Kevin Tokarz on piano, Danny Flahive on bass, and Gary Whiteside on drums.

JUNE 9, 2019

Ter Gallagher in "A Salute To The Siren's Of Song" with Joel Baker on piano, Jeff Stover on bsass, Joel Atkins on drums, and Julie 'Sax' Sussman on saxophone.

JUNE 16, 2019

Mara Getz in "Get Happy" - the music of Harold Arlen, with Jimmie Dykes on piano.

JUNE 23, 2019

Leslie Tinnaro in "Tell Me On A Sunday" - the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with Jeffrey Lesser on piano.

JUNE 30 , 2019

Clifford Bell in "Clifford Bell and Friends" with guests, Patty Reid, Bonnie Gilgallon, David Dooley, and Joel Baker on piano.

JULY 7, 2019

Michael Shapiro in "Fabulous Places" with Stuart Elster on piano.

JULY 14, 2019

Patti Gallagher and Mark Almy in "Together Again" with Joel Baker on piano.

JULY 21, 2019

Frank Duncan and Brude Hall in "Side By Side Again" with Nick Vega on piano.

JULY 28, 2019

Cody Wood in "This Songs For You" with The Cody Wood Trio.

AUGUST 4, 2019

Lisa Donahey in "Jazzbaret" with David Arana on piano.

AUGUST 11, 2019

Gary Lynn Floyd in "Welcome To My World" with Gary Lynn Floyd on piano.

AUGUST 18, 2019

Marcia Harp in "Where Were I When I Needed Me" with Jeffrey Less on piano.

AUGUST 25, 2019

David Duvall in "So Naughty, So Nice: Songs Bobby Short Taught Me" with David Duvall on piano.

SEPTEMBER 1, 2019

Donald Houtz in "Come Fly With Me: Confessions Of A Former Flight Attendant" with Joel Baker on piano.

SEPTEMBER 8, 2019

Vicki Knight in "September Once More" with Joel Baker on piano.

SEPTEMER 15, 2019

"The Mod Squad Variety Review" starring Jeff Steward, Francesca Amari, and Wayne Abravanel.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2019

Peggy Gohl in "Pegged: My Years With Dean And..." with Joel Baker on piano.

SEPTEMBER 29, 2019

Jeffrey Lesser and Leslie Tinnaro in "I'm Nothing Without You" with Joel Baker on piano.

Additional show descriptions may be found at the Cabaret On Sundays web page at

www. Lesmichaels.com/Joslyn.html .





