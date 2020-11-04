CVREP PRESENTS: THEATRE THURSDAYS at CV Rep Theater with Ron Celona and Jeanne Sakata

November 5th, 2020 an intimate conversation with Jeanne Sakata presented by CVrep at 6 p.m. PST via Zoom

Renowned actor and writer Jeanne Sakata will go one-on-one with Ron Celona on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

Part of Coachella Valley Repertory's Theatre Thursdays presentations, "Inside an Actor's World" will feature Sakata for an in-depth look at her long and storied career.

Sakata is best known for her acclaimed play Hold These Truths. This one-man play was inspired by the life of sociologist Gordon Hirabayaski. Hirabayaski was an American sociologist, best known for his principled resistance to the Japanese American internment during World War II and the court case which bears his name Hirabayashi v United States. Sakata is known for provoking public conversation about culturally significant topics.

In addition to Sakata's writing career, 66-year-old Sakata has recently appeared on ABC's primetime hit Station 19. She guest starred on Disney Plus' High School Musical: The Series. Roles on TV include: NCIS Los Angeles, Big Hero 6, NUMB3RS, Desperate Housewives and ER.

To continue CVRep's mission of providing educational, entertaining, and thought-provoking presentations, CVRep is offering Theatre Thursdays, a weekly, virtual entertaining and learning opportunity. All presentations are offered via Zoom to observe social distancing guidelines. Information on upcoming presentations can be found on the website, and registration links are included. Visit cvrep.org.

Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep) is an equity theater company, designated a Small Professional Theatre under the Actors' Equity Association. CVRep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide thought provoking theatre of substance.

