BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards; ONCE, AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP, Desert Ensemble Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jeff Barnett - MOVIE MAGIC - Palm Springs Cultural Center 23%

Tod Macofsky - 1963: THE TOD MACOFSKY STORY - Arthur Newman Theatre 13%

Beth Lapides - ITS ALOT - THE BENT 12%

Lisa Vroman - LISA VROMAN - CVREP 8%

Alexander Rodriguez - UNSUNG MIDLER - Oscar's Palm Springs 6%

Francesca Amari - DIFFERENT DRUM: THE MUSIC OF LINDA RONSTADT - Joslyn Center, Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

David Burnham - MOSTLY BROADWAY - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

Se Layne - I CAN'T SING OR ACT - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Valerie Perri - LIFE IS JUST A BOWL OF BROADWAY - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 3%

Shann Carr - MOMS DEAD - Church 3%

Michael Pacas - BIG 'N' EASY - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Emily Rose Unnasch - VELVET MARTINI - PS Underground 2%

Eric Stein-Steele - SONGS OF LOVE AND LOVING - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Jaci Davis - COULDA, WOULDA, SHOULDA - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Purple Room 1%

Tod Macofsky - YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR - PS Underground 1%

Lizzie Grace - VELVET MARTINI - PS Underground 1%

Nikki Harris - SIMPLE AND CLASSIC - Purple Room 1%

Sheldon Safir - SONGS OF LOVE AND LOVING - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Jaci Davis - SONGS OF LOVE AND LOVING - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Erik Scott Romney - VELVET MARTINI - PS Underground 1%

Terry S Larson - TUESDAY WITH TERRY - one eleven 1%

Kari Kirkland - SONGBIRDS - PS Underground 0%

Jason Stuart - LIVE AT THE AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS: HOME - Agua Caliente Casinos 0%

Francesca Amari - SONGBIRDS - PS Underground 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ray Limon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 34%

Jose de la Cuesta - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 21%

Ray Lemon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 14%

Derik Shopinski - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 12%

Stacy Casaluci - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 9%

Ray Lemon - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 7%

Derick Shopinski - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cherlyn Lanning - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 16%

Leslie Upp - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 12%

Jenny Wentworth Senior - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 11%

Frank Cazares - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 9%

Derik Shopinski - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 8%

Andrew MacLaine - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 7%

Frank Cazares - DIRTY BLONDE - Coachella Valley Rep 6%

Derik Shopinski - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Cherlyn Lanning - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 5%

Tera Bottorff - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 4%

Leslie Upp - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 3%

Rebecca McWilliams - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Derik Shopinski - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Frank Cazares - FUN HOME - Coachella Valley Rep 2%

Kathryn Ferguson - PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

Frank Cazares - THE GARBOLOGIST - DezArt Performs 2%

Charles E Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 2%

Cindy Daigneault - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 1%

Frank Cazares - THE HUMANS - Coachella Valley Rep 0

Michelle Mendoza - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Adam Karsten - ONCE - CVREP 25%

Joshua Carr - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 16%

Michael Hadley - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 13%

Ray Limon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 11%

Se Layne - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Gary Daigneault - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 5%

Michael Pacas - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Ray Limon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

Derick Shopinski - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

KAM SISCO - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Daniela Ryan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Janet Miller - MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 3%

Katie Fleischman - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 40%

Steve Rosenbaum - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 13%

Steve Rosenbaum - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - the bent 12%

Steven Rosenbaum - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 10%

Michael Pacas - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 5%

Charlie E Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 3%

Rebecca McWilliams - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Lance philips - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Ian Ferris - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 2%

Richard Marlow - DADDY'S DYIN': WHO'S GOT THE WILL? - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Kudra Wagner - KILL THE EDITOR - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Michael Pacas - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Charles Harvey - PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

Steve Rosenbaum - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 1%

Richard Marlow - FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

Abe Daniels - THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0%

Abe Daniels - THE DEATH OF BESSIE SMITH - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

Miri Hunter - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Ann Van Haney - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0



Best Ensemble

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 31%

FUN HOME - Coachella Valley Rep 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 10%

BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 9%

GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 7%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - the bent 6%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 5%

CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 3%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 1%

DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

THE DEATH OF BESSIE SMITH - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Wass - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 25%

Gava Wyrick - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 20%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 10%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 10%

Gavan Wyrick - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 8%

Gavan Wyrick - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 7%

Nick Wass - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 7%

Lisa Hodgson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 5%

Charles Harvey / Nena Jimenez - PUFFS - Theatre 29 5%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy - KILL THE EDITOR - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Lisa Hodgson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Reno - ONCE - CVRep 23%

Leigh Anne Sutherlin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 21%

Jaci Davis - LITTLE WOMEN - Palm Canyon Theatre 12%

Joshua Carr - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 10%

Scott T. Smith - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 9%

Steven Smith - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Bianca Stoker - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 5%

Jaci Davis - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Liyan McNeltier - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 4%

Douglas Wilson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Jaci Davis - PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Steven Smith - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%



Best Musical

ONCE - CVRep 27%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 14%

CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 12%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 7%

MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 6%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 5%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 4%

MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Desert Theatreworks 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 41%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 38%

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 18%

YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Claire-Frances Sullivan - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep 19%

Paul Grant - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 15%

Emily Unnasch - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 12%

Erik Scott Romney - CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 7%

Jaci Davis - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

Lizzie Schmelling - CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 5%

John Pollnow - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 5%

Lizzie Schmelling - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 5%

Elizabeth Schmelling - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 5%

Jayde Mitchell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 2%

John Corr - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Catrina Teurel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 2%

Se Layne - SHE LIVES ME - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Liam Keeran - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 2%

Isaac Gaeta-Tollette - MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 2%

Michael Pacas - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Joe Savant - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 1%

Eric Stein-Steele - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Joe Savant - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 1%

Mona Caywood - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 1%

Paul Grant - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Se Layne - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Se Layne - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Lou Galvan - MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play

John Corr - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 35%

Terry Ray - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 13%

Jason Mannino - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 12%

Yo Younger - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 4%

Terry Ray - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 4%

Eliana Hicks - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 4%

Tessa Phillips - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Jason Reale - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 3%

Carly Bateman - PUFFS - Theatre 29 3%

Jon Corr - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Raul Valenzuela - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Lee Rice - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Chip Steele - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 2%

John Ferare - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 2%

RENEE POIGNARD - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 2%

Shawn Abramowitz - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Ben Van Dijk - BILOXI BLUES - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Malcolm Stanley-Wolfe - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 1%

J. Clare Merritt - FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Fabrizio Ibañez - BILOXI BLUES - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Ann Van Haney - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

Renee Poignard - SOUTHERN FRIED NUPTIALS - Desert Theatreworks 0%

Yo Younger - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

Grey LeFey - THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0%

Kevin Hayles - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0



Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 24%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 23%

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 18%

GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 7%

BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 7%

HAND TO GOD - CVRep 6%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 4%

DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

GENTLY DOWN THE STREET - THE BENT 1%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 1%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 1%

BILOXI BLUES - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

DADDY’S DYIN’ (WHO’S GOT THE WILL?) - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%

KILL THE EDITOR - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

THE DEATH OF BESSIE SMITH - Groves Cabin Theatre 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Carr - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 24%

Steven Rosenbaum & Don McCormick - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 16%

Jimmy Cuomo - ONCE - CVRep 15%

Tom O'Brien - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 8%

Jimmy Cuomo - FUN HOME - CVRep 6%

Tom O'Brien - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 5%

J.W. Layne/Dr William Layne - SHE LOVES ME - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Tom O'Brien - FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Steven Rosenbaum & Don McCormick - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 4%

Ian Ferris & John Pollnow - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 3%

John Pollnow - JMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 3%

Jimmy Cuomo - THE HUMANS - Cvrep 2%

Paul Mariani - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Richard Marlow/Nick Edwards - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Kevin Maddrey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 2%

Charles Harvey - PUFFS - Theatre 29 1%

Richard Marlow - DADDY'S DYIN': WHO'S GOT THE WILL? - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Toby Griffin - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Jimmy Cuomo - THE GARBOLOGIST - CVRep 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Hobday - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 20%

Gus Sanchez - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 17%

David Hobday - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 16%

Nick Wass - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 16%

Nick Wass - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 12%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy & Nick Wass - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 6%

Adriana Reyes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Desert Theatreworks 4%

Lisa Hodgson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 4%

Lisa Hodgson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 3%

Charles Harvey - PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

Lisa Hodgson - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Molly Coyne - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep 19%

Gilroy Rizzo - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 16%

Emily Unnasch - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 10%

Sheldon safir - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 9%

Sabrina Olsen - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 6%

Kellen Green - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 5%

LT Cousineau - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Karen Schmitt - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 4%

Michael Hamlin - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Desert Theatreworks 4%

SE LAYNE - PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - PALM CANYON THEATRE 4%

Alex Compomizzi - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

Michael Hadley - MAN OF LA MANCHA - McCallum Theatre 4%

James Hormel - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 3%

Dana Jara Lesaca - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Noah Wahlberg - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 2%

Eli Young - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 1%

Robin Wilson - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 1%

Christian Fonte - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 1%

Luke Rainey - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Larry Dyekman - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 29%

Charles Herrera - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 16%

Alex Price - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 10%

Grey Forge LeFey - BOYS IN THE BAND - the bent 8%

Kevin Steinberg - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 7%

Jaci Davis - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 6%

Adonai Patu - PUFFS - Theatre 29 4%

Richard Marlow - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Melanie Blue - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Suzie Worms - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Renee Poignard - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 3%

Daniel Bateman - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 3%

Kurt Schauppner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 2%

Molly Katelbach - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 2%

Melanie Blue - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Dan Graff - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

Khrysso Heart LeFey - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Janae Kleban - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Desert Theatreworks 0

Marty Neider - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Marty Neider - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Grey Forge LeFey - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Richard Marlow - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0

