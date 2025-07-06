Benefit at Theatre West Aids Altadena Fire Survivors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a moving display of community, compassion, and the power of the arts, actress and producer Sardia Robinson joined forces with Theatre West and myKEEtv to raise funds for Carline and Stephan McGrue-a mother and son who tragically lost their home in the recent Altadena fire.

Several weeks ago, Sardia made a heartfelt promise to use her platform to help those in need. That commitment led to a special fundraising performance of her acclaimed solo show, From a Yardie to a Yankee. The response was immediate and overwhelmingly generous, with community members showing up to support the cause and the family behind it.

On Sunday, June 29, that promise became reality. In an emotional ceremony, Sardia, alongside representatives from Theatre West (Yardie producer for Theatre West Dina Morrone), and myKEEtv, officially handed over the donation check to Carline and Stephán McGrue. It was a moment filled with tears, gratitude, and the kind of hope that can only come from a community rallying around its own.

Theatre West, under the leadership of Artistic Board Chairman Donald Moore, played a pivotal role by not only hosting the event but presenting Ms. Robinson's powerful performance that underscored the importance of storytelling, service, and solidarity. Their willingness to step up and serve made a lasting impression on everyone present.

"This was more than a fundraiser-it was a call to action, and Theatre West answered with open arms," said Robinson. "myKEEtv Los Angeles helped shine a light on the story, and the community showed up with heart. Seeing Carline and Stephán receive that check was one of the most powerful moments I've experienced."

This collaboration stands as a testament to what's possible when artists, organizations, and neighbors unite for a greater good. In a time of unimaginable loss, the McGrues were reminded that they are not alone-and that kindness, indeed, still burns brighter.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 63rd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

[Photo attached: Damian Christie (l.), Dina Morrone, Sardia Robinson, Carline McCrue, Stephan McGrue. Photo credit: myKEEtv Los Angeles.}