BWW Feature: TWISTED BROADWAY RETURNS at CV Rep Theater

CVRep Playhouse to Kick Off the Holidays with a FUN Night of Comedy and Madness...in fact it's going to be TWISTED!

TWISTED BROADWAY

A fundraiser to benefit educational programs at CVRep

December 12, 2019

Two Performances Only

Cathedral City, CA - October 12, 2019 - Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep), now settled in its own building at the corner of East Palm Canyon Drive and Cathedral Canyon Drive in Cathedral City, has announced their upcoming December 2019 Fundraiser Event - Twisted Broadway. Performing two shows only, Twisted Broadway will feature a lineup of talented Broadway artists performing songs that were originally written for the opposite gender as well as songs they always wanted to sing but couldn't because they would be miscast. The entertainment will also include parodies of some of Broadway's most popular shows.

"Twisted Broadway is going to be a fun, entertaining event filled with great Broadway music, laughter, cocktails and party food - for the ultimate goal of continuing to present high quality, thought-provoking live theatre for Coachella Valley residents and visitors, and offer quality theatrical education at our Conservatory," says CVRep Board President, Joe Giarrusso. "We always enjoy presenting something different, fun and challenging for our fundraisers, and this event will certainly meet that goal."

Twisted Broadway, chaired by Phyllis Eisenberg, Peggy Jacobs and Barbara Monachino, will feature accomplished performers Randy Brenner, Erica Hanrahan, Loren Freeman, Julie Garnye, Jeffrey Mahler Landman, Sal Mistretta, Perry Ojeda, Kristen Towers Rowles and Robert Yacko.

Directed by CVRep Artistic Director Ron Celona, with Musical Direction by Wayne Abravanel, CVRep's Twisted Broadway Fundraiser will be held at the CVRep Playhouse in Cathedral City (68510 E. Palm Canyon Dr.) on Thursday, December 12th at 4PM and 7:30PM. Benefactor tickets are $300 and include preferred seating and cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres at BONTA Restaurant. Advocate tickets are $150 and include casual cocktails and snacks in the Lobby. Both parties will take place between 5:30 and 7:15PM. All tickets include: Complimentary Valet Parking, Recognition on the Donor Wall, Listing in the Twisted Broadway Program. Seats are limited. For additional information, please call 760-296-2966 or visit www.cvrep.org.

In conjunction with Twisted Broadway, CVRep will hold a Luxury Raffle for an 8-day River Cruise from event sponsors Dream Vacations and Viking Cruises. Raffle tickets are $100 each and for sale through the box office. The winner will be announced at the 7:30 performance of Twisted Broadway. Only a total of 500 raffle tickets will be sold. Winner need not be present to win.

THE COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY THEATRE is a non-profit, professional regional theatre that proudly has Small Professional Theatre (SPT) status with Actor's Equity.

CVREP MISSION STATEMENT: The Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre is an educational and dramatic theater organization that presents innovative productions and children's outreach programs designed to enrich the quality of life for Coachella Valley residents and visitors. For more information, call 760-296-2966 or visit www.cvrep.org.





Related Articles