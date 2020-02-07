Australia's 'King Of One-Man Cabarets' Michael Griffiths Returns To The McCallum With COLE

Michael Griffiths, Australia's king of one-man cabaret shows, is returning to the McCallum Theatre at 7:00pm., Sunday, Feb. 16, bringing back Cole, his one-man tribute to the great Cole Porter. How insanely talented is Michael Griffiths? Cole will be taking place just hours before he takes the McCallum stage for an evening performance of In Vogue: Songs by Madonna.

Cole covers the colorful life and timeless songs of Cole Porter. It's a tale of hedonism and grave misfortune-with a legacy that sparkles with wit and wisdom. Sometimes, anything goes! Songs include "You're the Top," "It's De-Lovely," "Let's Misbehave" and "Night and Day," woven around Anna Goldsworthy's cleverly written script.

With pop music as his first love, Michael grew up in Australia, playing the piano by ear, dancing to Michael Jackson and dreaming of pop stardom. Discovering musical theater later in his teens, he moved from his hometown of Adelaide to Perth to study at the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts, whose alumni include Hugh Jackman. Michael graduated bachelor's degree in music theater; he also has a diploma in music composition.

This led to many years touring around Australia performing in musicals, including Priscilla, Queen of the Desert during which he learned to dance in high heels. Other performances include the Australia and Japan tour of We Will Rock You, where he was thrilled to meet Queen's Brian May. He was nominated for a Green Room Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Bob Crewe in Jersey Boys, a role he performed for more than four years. He was also in the original Australian cast of Shout!, and in the original workshop for the Australian musical Prodigal. Michael performed cabaret at Sydney's legendary Showqueen at the Supper Club and for Kookaburra's "Up Close and Musical" series.

In his absence, his sleepy hometown launched the annual Adelaide Cabaret Festival-which quickly became the biggest of its type, hosting some of the finest cabaret performers from all corners of the globe. Michael stumbled across this festival on a visit home-and a new love for cabaret was born. In Vogue was his first one-man cabaret show, and it went on to win the Best Cabaret Adelaide Fringe Award in 2014.

A chance conversation with old school friend and best-selling author Anna Goldsworthy led toCole, which premiered at the 2015 Adelaide Cabaret Festival by invitation of Barry Humphries (also known as "Dame Edna"). With his intoxicating combination of talent and wit, Michael stole the show at the 2016 Adelaide Fringe, and his performance in Cole earned Michael a Helpmann Award for Best Cabaret Performer in 2016. That same year, Cole was the top-rated cabaret show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The Herald Scotland said of Cole: "Heartbreak is always bubbling under the surface as the beautifully melancholic tunes, such as 'Night and Day,' transport the musical mind to another era full of glamour and tragedy. ... You will leave on a little cloud of cabaret heaven; it's simply 'De-Lovely.'"

With his dear friend Amelia Ryan, he recently toured Livvy and Pete: The Songs of Olivia Newton-John and Peter Allen across Australia. His original song "Resemblance" was featured in the award-winning ABC documentary Sperm Donors Anonymous.

www.michaelgriffiths.co

Tickets for this performance are priced at $68, $48 and $28. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





