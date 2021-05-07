AS YOU LIKE IT – A Special Online Production is Now Streaming From Long Beach Playhouse

Long Beach Playhouse is now streaming a special online production of As Your Like It, running through July 1, 2021.

This show was originally planned to be produced in this year's 2020 Studio Season from Aug. 29 - Sept. 26. When the pandemic hit and we couldn't do live theater, we talked to the director of the show, Michael Hernandez-Phillips and asked if he could do an online version, and he eagerly said yes!

In one of Shakespeare's most delightful comedies, we are thrown into the depths of the Forest of Arden and introduced to Rosalind, Orlando, and a band of love-struck, eccentric characters as they engage in sibling rivalry, unrequited love, assassination plots, mistaken identity, gender confusion, and wrestling! With Rosalind exiled from her home and navigating her way through the forest, this roller-coaster of emotions and errors will have you rooting for fools and pulling for redemption. With some of Shakespeare's most memorable dialogue, As You Like It will allow you to escape the pressures of real life into the fantasy of romantic froth.

CAST:

Chelsea Harvey (ROSALIND)

Isaac Ybarra (ORLANDO)

Victoria Sasso (CELIA)

Miguel Torres Cruz (TOUCHSTONE, ADAM)

Brendan Kane (JAQUES, CHARLES, OTHERS)

Tyler Matthew Campbell (DUKE SENIOR, DUKE FEDERICK)

Eric Bermudez (OLIVER)

Eric Flores (SILVIUS)

Jazlyn Lewis (PHOEBE, OTHERS)

Sean Casey Flanagan (CORIN, MARTEXT, HYMEN, OTHERS)

Jonathan Fierros (AMIENS, DENNIS, JAQUES DE BOYES, LE BEAU, OTHERS)

Sarah Ellsworth (AUDREY, OTHERS)

Learn more at https://lbplayhouse.org/show/as-you-like-it-a-special-online-production/.