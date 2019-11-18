A Musical Tribute To Waylon, Willie And Johnny By THE HIGHWAYMEN Brings Country's Finest To The McCallum

The McCallum Theatre presents The Highwaymen - A Musical Tribute featuring Waylon, Willie and Johnny on Sunday, November 24, at 3:00 pm. Perhaps the greatest super-group in country music history, the original Highwaymen, formed in 1985 and consisted of Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. This recreation of that amazing band continues the legacy with tributes to Waylon, Willie and Johnny. You will see the friendship and comradery that existed between these legends, reliving great moments in country music history. Combining their unique approaches to life and recording, they traveled the world performing country music to millions of fans.

Michael Moore (Willie Nelson)

Michael Moore was born and raised in McKinney, Texas. His passion for Willie Nelson's music came at an early age. "I can remember hearing his music coming out of my grandmother's old AM radio," and even then, Michael knew that there was something unique about Willie. Nelson's voice and unusual style of phrasing are hard to match. Through years of study and about a million "Whiskey Rivers" later, Michael's ability to capture Willie's voice and style are considered by many to be the best in the world. Michael is also an accomplished guitar player and performs all of the guitar parts played by Nelson in his shows. When asked what kind of music he likes, Michael said, "Everything from The Carpenters to Metallica." Michael has performed his Willie Nelson tribute show throughout the U.S. as a solo artist and also with top tribute shows, including Cavalcade of Stars, Mirror Image, Memories Theatre and Superstars Live in Concert.

August Manley (Waylon Jennings)

Tacoma, Washington native August Manley spent his childhood in the rural outreaches near his grandfather's farm in the Pacific Northwest. Being raised on country music in the mid-70s laid the perfect foundation for what would later become the nation's premier Waylon Jennings tribute. Since 2005, August Manley has been bringing the finest moments of country music back to Waylon's vast number of fans, as well as providing thousands of newcomers to Waylon's music the opportunity to see, feel and take in this special brand of country music in its purest form, live. Currently based out of Phoenix, Arizona, August Manley continues to strive for his ultimate goal - keeping Waylon's music in front of live audiences around the world.

Philip Bauer (Johnny Cash)

Entertaining people is all Philip Bauer ever wanted to do. His dynamic stage presence, quality and vocal range has thrilled audiences for many years. Philip started his musical path in Minneapolis, where he entertained audiences with his quality performances. In 1985, Philip won the Minnesota State Fair talent contest from a field of over 800 contestants. His performance landed him his first contract to perform with a 40-piece orchestra every night of the 1986 State Fair. The 90s were good for Philip's career. He performed on TNN on Charlie Daniels Talent roundup, opened for LeAnn Rimes, and entertained thousands in Branson. His tribute to Johnny Cash has taken him throughout the U.S. Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia. Philip was given a nationally televised 1 hour show live on AXS TV's "World's Greatest Tribute Bands."

