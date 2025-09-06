25-26 Season at McCallum Theatre Kicks Off This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



McCallum Theatre, the Valley’s premier performing arts center, opens its season this month. The season opens on Wednesday, September 10, with the legendary Righteous Brothers as Bill Medley brings their iconic sound back to life with timeless hits including “Unchained Melody” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.”

On Saturday, September 13, audiences can look forward to a night of side-splitting stand-up from iconic comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Jon Lovitz. Tickets for Lovitz start at $25, with the performance beginning at 8 p.m.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the McCallum will present two special performances. On Sunday, September 14, rising star Camila Fernández takes the stage, showcasing her dynamic vocals and modern approach to traditional Mexican music. Her new album La Fernández has earned international acclaim, making this concert a highlight of the month. The celebration continues on Sunday, September 21, when comedian Monique Marvez, fresh from a European tour, delivers her signature blend of cultural insight, humor, and truth-telling. With Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Venezuelan roots, she offers audiences a uniquely vibrant perspective.

These September performances signal the start of a nonstop season featuring world-class concerts and orchestras, dance, jazz, classical music, cabaret, holiday spectaculars, comedy, lectures, Broadway divas and legends, and a lineup of Tony® Award-winning Broadway musicals. Tickets and full season details are available at www.mccallumtheatre.org.

The theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert, also offers free parking. With such a dynamic lineup ahead, audiences are encouraged to secure their seats early for what promises to be an unforgettable season.