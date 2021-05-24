Winners Of 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films Announced

The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films (SSOF), Florida's largest student film competition and award show, proudly announces this year's class of winners.

" I'm so proud of the work our students were able to produce in spite of unimaginable circumstances. They truly made the ordinary, extraordinary! " said Michelle Hillery, Palm Beach County Deputy Film Commissioner and SSOF executive producer.

Winners were announced during a dazzling, fun-filled Facebook show and included congratulations and "shout-outs" from some of television's hottest stars. Host and producer Frank Licari brilliantly weaved song and humor into the celebration. To see which famous faces offered congratulations, view the entire show on the website: https://www.pbfilm.com/ssof.

Fifty-four film industry professionals from around the world had the difficult challenge of selecting finalists from 260 eligible entries in 12 categories. More than $20,000 in scholarship money, along with customized signature trophies, were awarded.

The winners of The 26th Annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films are:

Commercial/PSA Award ($750)

Nate Livingston, G-Star School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach) - "Wear a Mask"

Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful Inc. Environmental PSA Award ($1,000)

Adam Goldstick, A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach) - "It's That Easy"

Vanilla Ice Music Video Award ($1,000)

Cooper Shapiro, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee) - "Pushhh"

Nellie & Fred Chasin Screenwriting Award ($500)

Darla Miller, Hollywood Hills High School, (Hollywood) - "Artistic Uprising"

Animation Award ($1,000)

Mengyuan Guo, Ringling College of Art & Design, (Sarasota), "Tricked"

Suzanne L. Niedland Documentary Award ($1,000)

Shelby Hatcher, Seminole Ridge Community High School, (Loxahatchee), "Save Our Sea"

Burt Reynolds Scholarship ($5,000)

· Burt Reynolds Scholarship Winner - Shelby Hatcher, Seminole Ridge Community High School, (Loxahatchee)

· Sara Fuller Scholarship ($1,000) - Milan Tangirala, A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach)

· Burt Reynolds Honorary Winner ($1,000) - Adam Goldstick, A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach)

High School Feature/Short Awards

1st Place - Elizabeth Arceneaux, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, (Jacksonville)

- "A Brother's Love" ($1,500)

2nd Place - Drew Kelly, Nature Coast Technical High School, (Brooksville)

- "For a Long Time" ($1,000)

3rd Place - Lucca Vieria, Cypress Bay High School, (Weston)

- "Silhouette" ($750)

College Feature/Short Awards

1st Place -William Stead, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee),

- "All The Young Dudes" ($2,000)

2nd Place -Geena Hernandez, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee) - "Pine Mountain Overnight" ($1,500)

3rd Place - Rheanna Wynter, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts, (Tallahassee), - "Unshopping" ($1,250)

Special Recognition Awards

· Best Director - Elizabeth Arceneaux, Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (Jacksonville)

- "A Brother's Love"

· Best Editing - Samuel Correa, West Broward High School, (Pembroke Pines) for - "ILEA"

· Best Production Design - Aaron Brooks, Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts (Tallahassee) for - "All The Young Dudes"

· Best Special Effects - Samuel Correa, West Broward High School, (Pembroke Pines) for - "ILEA"

Poster Design Award ($750)

· Betel Rayo, G-Star School of the Arts, (West Palm Beach)