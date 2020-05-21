The Norton Museum of Art's #NORTONFROMHOME Offers New Digital Programs, Podcasts and Art Activities

During this unprecedented period, as the nation responds to COVID-19 and museums remain closed, the Norton Museum of Art is expanding its free, online public programming for audiences to engage with a myriad of opportunities for connection, inspiration, and fresh perspectives from their homes. #NortonFromHome , available on the Museum's website and social media platforms, offers audiences of all ages a dynamic array of digital programs including tours of the collections, virtual exhibitions, live concerts, a new podcast series, art activities, behind-the-scenes features, lectures by leading scholars and artists, including those in the Norton's new artist-in-residence program, and more.



"The Norton's renowned collections show us the transformational power of art every day. While our galleries are closed, we are thrilled to launch new digital and at-home programs each week that offer fresh insights, encourage creativity, and create moments to escape through an experience with art," said Elliot Bostwick Davis, Director and CEO of the Norton Museum of Art. "As we navigate these challenging times together, we hope you'll take a moment to create an art project inspired by the work of Joan Miró or Alexander Calder, hear from our remarkable local talent in our new digital take on Art After Dark, and perhaps learn something new about our collections of Chinese art."



Although closed, the Norton continues to support the West Palm Beach community beyond the digital realm through partnerships with local organizations and educators. This includes Norton@Home, launched in partnership with the Florence De George Boys and Girls Club, the Farmworker Coordinating Council, and Highridge Family Center among others, providing take-home art activities, lesson plans , and supplies to over 300 families every two weeks. At the end of this month, the Norton will present a virtual exhibition featuring the work of thirty student artists from Forest Hill Community High School and Jupiter Community School who participated in a 2019-2020 school year partnership with the Museum. In collaboration with the team of art teachers and school administrators and through multiple museum visits, the students drew inspiration from the Museum's permanent collection and special exhibitions to create their final projects.



While the Norton's galleries are closed, the Museum invites audiences to experience highlights from distinguished holdings in five collection areas: American, European, Contemporary, Chinese art and Photography in new ways. In addition to the Museum's audio tours that transport visitors for guided virtual walks through the galleries, the Norton is presenting new videos such as a talk on Art Nouveau posters with Ellen E. Roberts, Harold and Anne Berkley Smith Curator of American Art in celebration of a loan from the Leonard A. Lauder Collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and a social distancing walk to visit the Museum's outdoor sculpture with Director and CEO Elliot Bostwick Davis and Chief Operating Officer Sam Ankerson.



In the coming weeks the Norton will launch more curator-hosted podcasts and videos focused on outstanding artworks from the collection, Old Master paintings and other aspects of the Museum's collections and exhibitions. Additional highlights include archived interviews with curators, artists, and art world leaders including the Norton's William and Sarah Ross Soter Curator of Photography Tim b. Wride, architecture critic Paul Goldberger, artists Nick Cave and Mickalene Thomas in conversation with Director of Curatorial Affairs Cheryl Brutvan, art historian Wanda Corn, and others.



#NortonFromHome also offers a curated range of online and at-home activities designed by the Museum's award-winning education team to catalyze art and creativity as vehicles for community and cultural enrichment. The art projects, designed for audiences of all ages, range from projects inspired by artists in the Norton's collection like Joan Miró, Henri Matisse, Tom Otterness, and Jackson Pollock to at-home video tutorials on collage and color mixing.



