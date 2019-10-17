TONGUES A'WAGGING Community Storytelling is Looking For Storytellers

Tongues a'Wagging community storytelling is accepting submissions for a unique Thanksgiving event. Do you have a reason to be grateful? Tell your story on Saturday, November 16th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, November 17th at 4:00 pm at the Burt Reynolds Institute in North Palm Beach.

Tongues a'Wagging is held every eight weeks. This is an opportunity for south Florida residents to tell their personal stories to an eager audience. The topic for November is Gratitude. Donna Carbone, the creator/host for these events, said that she is looking for stories that focus on the reasons people feel grateful, including by and about our veterans. She emphasized that stories do NOT have to be about veterans. That is an option open to storytellers. "How apropos that we celebrate both Thanksgiving and Veterans Day in the same month. November is when we recognize all the blessings in our lives and that includes all the police officers, fire fighters, paramedics, teachers et al who give so much so that we can live our lives with less worry."

To be a part of this event, which will undergo a juried selection process, potential participants must submit a 1200 word essay. Only eight to 10 stories are selected so those who enter early have a better chance of participating. The essays must be true and they must be personal. The stories must reveal the what and why of a person's gratitude. If writing about a veteran, explain how that veteran affected the storyteller's life. Veterans are encouraged to write personal essays that embrace the topic of Gratitude.

All stories will be edited for time and content. They will be rehearsed prior to the show so that even the most novice public speaker can have their moment in the spotlight without their knees knocking. There is no charge to submit a story. The submission deadline is November 2, 2019.

For complete rules and regulations, send an email marked SUBMISSION: TONGUES A'WAGGING to: write4you@comcast.net. A DO and DON'T list will be sent which will explain exactly what a story must include. Only the writers of the stories selected will be notified.





