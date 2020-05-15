Summer Camp Registration Is Now Available At The Lake Worth Playhouse

Summer camp registrations are now available at Fort Worth Playhouse!





ONE WEEK WONDER WEEKLY CRAFT CAMP!

9AM-4PM / Monday-Friday / $150 A WEEK

6/8 - 6/12 - WEEK 1

6/15 - 6/19 - WEEK 2

6/22- 6/26 - WEEK 3

6/29 - 7/3 - WEEK 4

7/6 - 7/10 - WEEK 5

7/13 - 7/17 - WEEK 6

7/20 - 7/24 - WEEK 7

7/27 - 7/31 - WEEK 8

Join us every week for excitingly fun crafts and activities! Crafts will include making slime, creating festive snow globes and galaxy jars, paper machete projects and much more! We'll also have games, talent show performances and a movie afternoon every Friday!

For more information, please reach out to Cathy Randazzo Olsen at cathy@lakeworthplayhouse.org.

We can't wait to see you there!

Space is limited!

Before/After care is available!

8-8:30AM Before Care ($10 A Day)

4PM-5PM After Care ($20 A Day)

or sign up for the whole week of before & after care ($50)

Register Here: www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/camps/

ONE WEEK WONDER THEATRE CAMP!

9AM-4PM / Monday-Friday / $210 A WEEK

6/8- 6/12 - WEEK 1

6/22 - 6/26 - WEEK 2

7/6 - 7/10 - WEEK 3

7/20 - 7/31 - WEEK 4

Join us for our famous one week wonder camps! Each week, campers will audition, rehearse and present a small one act play! They will also get an opportunity to learn improv games and excel in new acting techniques!

For more information, please reach out to Cathy Randazzo Olsen at cathy@lakeworthplayhouse.org

We can't wait to see you there!

Space is limited!

Before/After care is available!

8-8:30AM Before Care ($10 A Day)

4PM-5PM After Care ($20 A Day)

or sign up for the whole week of before & after care ($50)

Register Here: www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/camps/

MUSICAL THEATRE CAMP!

9AM-4PM / Monday-Friday / $420 FOR TWO WEEKS

6/8-6/19 - WEEK 1

6/29 -7/10 - WEEK 2

7/20- 7/31 - WEEK 3

Join us for our new and exciting Musical Theatre Camp! Each session, campers will audition, rehearse and present a small musical or review! They will also get an opportunity to learn improv games and excel in new acting and singing techniques!

For more information, please reach out to Cathy Randazzo Olsen at cathy@lakeworthplayhouse.org.

We can't wait to see you there!

Space is limited!

Before/After care is available!

8-8:30AM Before Care ($10 A Day)

4PM-5PM After Care ($20 A Day)

or sign up for the whole week of before & after care ($50)

Register Here: www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/camps/

For more information, or to register, please visit www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/camps/





